August 9, 1930 – January 28, 2023
Shirley Ann Stevenson (née Petesch) was born on August 9, 1930, in Lewistown Montana. She was the third child and much longed-for daughter of Matilda (Mattie) and Joseph (Joe) Petesch. She was predeceased by her parents, her son Joe, and her husband Maynard. Shirley passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 28, 2023, at the age of 92.
Shirley was a loving wife and mother, consummate reader, an expert in home economics, devout Catholic, accomplished financial investor, first rate-cook, gifted gardener, frequent volunteer, and avid bridge player. She was a sharp, progressive woman with a hilarious wit and was a mentor second to none for nutrition, exercise, and self-discipline. Shirley was the extraordinary and devoted Mother of Joe Stevenson, Mary Ann Stevenson, Charlotte Stevenson, John Stevenson (Betty), and Anne Stevenson, and beloved by her grandchildren, Jennifer, Roxanne, Vanessa, and Alex.
Shirley grew up in Geyser Monta-na where her childhood was happy and she thrived in the loving environment of her parents, and two older brothers. Shirley attended the University of Montana and earned her degree in Education and Home Economics. After their courtship through college, Shirley and Maynard were married in September 1952. Shortly after, she took up a position at Alberton School in Montana teaching home economics, bookkeeping, and mathematics to Junior-High students.
They moved to Eugene Oregon where Shirley continued to teach, and Maynard completed a graduate degree in mathematics. Shirley and Maynard then moved to Palo Alto, California in 1958 where they made many wonderful lifelong friends and raised their family. In 1962 the family moved to Los Altos Hills, and it was there Shirley put down the deep roots that would stay in place for the rest of their lives. She and Maynard embraced the strong community of their neighbors and St. Nicholas Catholic Church where they were devout parishioners.
Shirley and Maynard devoted their lives to raising, inspiring, and instilling a sense of self-sufficiency in their children. Never taking anything for granted, habits formed, and lessons learned from the Depression and post-Depression years served them well, raising 5 children on a respectable but modest salary. Always interested in finance and investing, Shirley excelled at managing the family’s assets, but equally important was giving back to countless charities and those less fortunate.
She volunteered in her community, including her decades-long work doing taxes for the elderly and lower-income families as well as volunteering at St. Nicholas School long after all her children graduated.
Silver and golden years brought Shirley and Maynard great pleasure traveling throughout the world, immersing themselves in diverse cultures and learning new perspectives. Travels brought them to many states across the U.S. including the two non-contiguous ones, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Russia and other Baltic countries, Europe, China, Japan, Panama, Thailand, and Myanmar to name a few, always meeting new people and growing their wealth of friends.
Shirley had more than her share of health challenges—yet she battled back with nutrition, exercise, and sheer will. Always open to learning something new or taking on a new challenge, at the age of 47, Shirley took on the daily habit of walking three miles, seven days a week, with two neighbors. With no less discipline or grace than anything she took on, rain or shine, she walked every morning with these ladies. And even as she slowed in her aging years, she continued with her walks until the end. She was treasured by her many neighbors and over the years inspired several generations to get out and walk!
Always approachable with grace and a huge heart, Shirley naturally became a friend, confidante, and mentor to many who will miss her dearly. She was not stingy with advice but equally generous with her ear. She urged her children and their friends to help one another take risks, laugh often, and never leave a friend behind. In a world that can be difficult to navigate, Shirley was a strong and true compass for any who knew her.
Shirley’s sincere desire was for people—humanity—to be content and find happiness in their lives. She often stated ‘one must be able to love themselves to be able to love others’—words of both Faith and wisdom.
Even in her last days, Shirley was always interested and concerned about the health and well-being of her family and friends; always more so than her own. She always offered prayers for those in need, and for those who believe, those prayers led to what can only be explained as ‘medical miracles.’ Husbands, wives, grandchildren, and relatives were all welcomed into her brood. Personal differences always played second fiddle to love and concern. She was an exceptional mother and a wonderful inspiration to those she encountered throughout her life and will be greatly missed.
Shirley finished her life out much as she had lived it, still beautiful and in full control of her mind and body. You may have been able to find a wrinkle in her clothes but not on her face.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Avenue, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to one of the following charities in Shirley’s name:
St. Anthony’s Foundation
https://www.stanthonysf.org/donate/
or
Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County
locale=en
