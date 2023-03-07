Sharon Cardwell Olson

February 16, 1935 – November 8, 2022
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Mother-in-Law and Friend.
Sharon Olson, 87, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home in Los Altos, California. Sharon was born on February 16, 1935, to Bruce and Dorothy Yohe and had two siblings, Ronald Yohe and Lollie Yohe Nunez, who she remained close with throughout her life. Sharon met her husband, Neal Olson, in San Francisco 70 years ago. Sharon patiently waited for Neal to serve our Country in Korea. She eagerly met the ship when he returned from his service with the U.S. Navy, and the two were wed on December 3, 1955. Sharon was an adoring wife and is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 68 years. Sharon was an adoring mother of two children, Cici and Erik Olson, who cherished her beyond words. The couple raised their family in Los Altos, California, in the same home where Sharon spent her final days surrounded by those dear to her.
Sharon lived a beautiful, dignified life. A woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. All those who met Sharon fell in love with her lively spirit and kind heart. She passed these qualities on to her children and four amazing grandsons, William, Andrew, Matthew, and Peter Olson. She also loved and cherished her relationship with her daughter-in-law, Melissa Olson. Sharon was an incredibly thoughtful woman whose kind heart touched everyone she met. Sharon’s attention to the little details and her classic style set her apart from the crowd. Sharon was a savvy real estate investor, acquiring properties with her husband throughout the state. She played an active role in helping her husband build the still-thriving family business. Sharon and Neal were not only partners in life but in all respects. In her free time, Sharon loved to travel and spend time boating the San Juan Islands and sailing the San Francisco Bay. The family spent many weekends and holidays on the boat or partaking in the festivities of Lake Tahoe or her cherished beach home in Laguna Beach, Ca.
Sharon truly believed in community service. She was active with Peninsula Volunteers Menlo Park. Serving the needs of our senior community. She embraced opportunities to help elders have their independence. Sharon was a world traveler. Her most treasured experience was attending UCLA and Sotheby’s educational studies. In addition, she spent time studying art history abroad in London.
Sharon was a light and a blessing on this earth. She touched many people with her wisdom and genuine interest in others. Her devotion to her family remained unmatched, and her joy for life will continue through her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Sharon is survived by a large family. Lollie Nunez (Sister), Vicki Frantz (sister-in-law), Al Olson (brother-in-law) and Jim Olson (brother-in-law), and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Neal, Cici (Laguna Beach), and Erik (Hillsborough), along with her grandsons, will carry on her legacy of sharing kindness and love in all their endeavors.
