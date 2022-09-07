Scott Maurice Fey

July 19, 1968 – July 21, 2022
On July 21, our beloved, admired and heroic Scott left us, taking with him pieces of the hearts of all his family and many friends.
Scott was born in Redlands, CA on July 19, 1968. The family relocated to San Jose in 1973 where he attended Terrell Elementary and Gunderson High School, graduating in 1986. Quite active throughout his young life with his two brothers, he soon became involved in sports. Scott excelled in athletics. In high school he played football, joined the wrestling team as a sophomore, and over the next three years won virtually all his wrestling matches and tournaments. With his success and leadership, he was elected MVP and captain of his team, and in his senior year, competed in the Cal State CIF Championships where he ultimately finished in the semi-finals. During this period, a friend of his secretly entered his name into a modeling contest being held at a prominent T.V station in San Francisco. Unbeknownst to Scott, he was called up, coaxed by his friend to enter….and then won, resulting in a modeling contract and trip to Italy. He then pursued his certification as a licensed Emergency Medical Technician, graduating from Stanford’s highly rated Paramedics Program. With the goal to become a firefighter, Scott entered the San Jose Fire Department Service in 1995. Acquiring numerous friends throughout his life, the fraternity of his brother and sister firefighters became his love.
Scott was an accomplished skydiver, and a skilled rock climber, scaling a variety of big walls throughout the country and most especially his spiritual home, Yosemite, where he climbed the perilous heights of El Capitan. It was in Yosemite that Scott asked his beautiful Ashley Mozart to be his wife. She was the one who completely captured his heart. They married in 2017 in a beautiful wedding.
Kaison is Scott’s beautiful son from a former relationship, who is cherished by his large family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Scott retired from San Jose Fire after serving 25 years. His compassion and bravery were evident in call after call helping to rescue and give comfort to people in their most desperate times and often their final moments.
In his retirement, Scott battled PTSD symptoms. He paved the way for other firefighters by winning an important legal battle fighting for the greater good of all his fellow firefighters who suffer from PTSD.
Though possessing a pilot’s license, Scott’s “van”, equipped with a mini-kitchen and sleeping accommodations, symbolized the real freedom he enjoyed when traveling up and down multiple highways to various locations. Scott was always in the company of Kaison, his son, and his faithful service dog, Yosi (short for Yosemite.) They were rarely apart.
Scott leaves behind his wife Ashley, his adored son Kaison, along with both his parents, JoAnne Matthews of Los Altos and Maurice Fey of Stockton, his brothers Marc Fey of Pleasanton and Ken Fey of San Jose, and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family wants to express appreciation for the compassion and love that has been extended to them from the many people who have shared sympathy and love and wonderful stories. You have given us comfort.
Also, we as a family would like all who read this tribute to Scott to give a salute of gratitude to all our dedicated emergency personnel, firefighters, military veterans, CHP, police, sheriffs, etc. who are on the “lines” every day for our benefit. You are magnificent and we ask God to protect and bless you always.