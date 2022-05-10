March 26, 1987 – April 9, 2022
Scott Lappe, loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and grandson, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022.
Born March 26, 1987, Scott grew up in Portola Valley and moved to Los Altos in 2000 where he attended Los Altos High School and Foothill College.
In his short time on this earth, Scott’s journey was defined by his ever-present smile and instantaneous wit, generosity of spirit and constant concern for all those around him. Scott’s random-good-deed-doer stories included always stopping to rescue stranded cyclists with roadside mechanical assistance, providing anonymous lawn mowing service to neighbors in-need and always offering help and support to those who needed it.
Scott’s interests reflected his adventurous spirit including many sports. During his childhood he excelled at baseball, basketball, soccer, and lacrosse.
In high school Scott enjoyed playing on the varsity golf team resulting in a lifelong love of the game. Over the last several years, he enjoyed playing as a member of the Los Altos “Flatlanders” softball team.
Scott worked for many years as a skilled bicycle mechanic, and he loved all kinds of bicycling including mountain biking with family and friends and competing in cyclocross events across California.
“I love life, as long as it’s on two wheels”. Backing up his claim he was a skilled motorcycle stunt rider, rode dirt bikes and was a member of local motorcycle clubs.
Always the social guy, Scott enjoyed a wide group of friends he had bonded with over the years.
Working for several years at Squaw Valley, he celebrated snowboarding and skiing in the beautiful mountains that he loved and shared it all with amazing companions, cohorts and colleagues.
As a self-professed legendary fisherman, Scott spent many, many hours with his special fishing buddies at beautiful locations all over California, often with meager results. It was there that he fully understood and championed his favorite phrase, “There is a reason why they call it fishing and not catching”.
Most recently Scott found a new passion for disc golf and meeting fellow enthusiasts. Often playing at Villa Maria, Scott would meet up with strangers at the first tee box who had become his friends by the 9th hole. As a member of the Silicon Valley Disc Golf association, Scott embraced the game, reaching #117 on Silicon Valley players list last year. Immersing himself in artistic disc design, Scott and his girlfriend spent many hours creating incrwedible disc art pieces.
A natural born entertainer, accomplished storyteller (BS’er), acclaimed tapas maker, and fabled Jeopardy player, Scott was happiest when in his canoe or in the company of family, friends, and laughter.
Scott is survived by his sister, Jessica Lappe, his mother Katherine Loughridge, his father Alexander Lappe, his grandmother Nancy Loughridge and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and critters.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 29th from 1-4 at Los Altos Community Center for family and close friends.
Donations can be made to this organization which works to support bicycle safety and provides adaptive bicycles for those with disabilities, which is a group that Scott enjoyed supporting. California Bicycle Coalition www.calbike.org