April 30, 1966 – November 5, 2022
Scott Elliott Norris passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 5th after a 23 year brave, courageous and dignified battle with the most aggressive form of brain cancer – Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”). Scott was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to James P. and Virginia M. Norris. The family relocated to Los Altos in 1968.
Scott attended school in Los Altos, graduating from Los Altos High in 1984. Scott went on to receive a BA in psychology from the University of California Santa Barbara, a teaching certificate in multicultural teaching from the University of New Mexico, and an MBA from San Jose State University.
Scott was predeceased in death by his father, Jim. Scott is survived by his wife of 27 years and devoted caregiver Cheryl, mother Ginger, brother Christopher, and nephew Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in memory of Scott be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, which is a non-profit organization that helps patients and families of those diagnosed with brain tumors. Donations can be made at braintumor.org by checking “in memory of” on the donations page.
