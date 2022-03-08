January 7, 1961-February 26, 2022
Scott Bailey Spangler, 61, passed away peacefully on Feb 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born in Mountain View, California on January 7, 1961 to Sue and Marty Spangler. He was the life of the party in high school (Awalt) and went on to attend the University of Arizona, where he became a life-time Wildcat. He took time before his sophomore year to travel with Up with People - one of the highlights of his life. Some of his best memories from college involve his love for acting, being featured in the movie Revenge of the Nerds (1984). The same year, he married his college sweetheart, Trish Geller. They had two children, Samantha and Steven.
Professionally, Scott spent many years involved with the family business, Spangler Family Mortuaries in Mountain View and Los Altos, CA before moving permanently to Scottsdale, AZ in 1987. Scott had several careers including working with the Coffee Plantation, United Blood Services, the American Red Cross, and Cypress Homecare, where he honed his skills in health care management, eventually owning his own Consulting firm, One on One Consulting.
Scott was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who spent many hours in nature with friends and life-long buddies. He also coached his children in competitive soccer. This was a highlight of his life for many years, involving the joyful travel of soccer tournaments throughout the country. His son went on to play professionally in Europe and the MLS. Scott loved all things soccer and University of Arizona basketball.
He is survived by his wife Trish, children Samantha Yanniello (Chris) and Steven Spangler (Robin), grandchildren Brooks, Collins, Davis, and Ellis Yanniello, parents Marty and Sue, brother Jim (Jane), sisters Linda Cave, (Tom) and Kristen Bauer (Charles), aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services were held in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 5, 2022.