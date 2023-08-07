February 11, 1934 – July 16, 2023
Sally Truitt, beloved wife, mother and grandma, passed away on July 16 at the age of 88 after a nearly two-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born in Oakland, California to parents Jennie Marie Petersen (Thompson) and Kenneth Joseph Thompson, a surgeon. Sally grew up in Piedmont, California; in the 6th grade, she met her future husband, George Edwin Truitt (Ed). They began dating while students at Piedmont High School; both subsequently attended Stanford University, where Sally graduated with a master’s in education. The two married in 1957, and moved to San Diego, where Ed fulfilled his naval ROTC commitment aboard a picket destroyer in the Pacific. Sally taught 3rd grade before she and Ed settled in Los Altos, CA. They briefly relocated to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania during the 1960’s, and then returned to Los Altos in 1972, where they (re)joined and were active members of Foothills Congregational Church.
Sally was a devoted mother to her three children - Kenneth, Lisa and Kristen. She also worked briefly at De Anza College childcare center, and volunteered for the Allied Arts Guild of Menlo Park, Los Altos History Museum and the Los Altos library. With Ed, Sally loved to travel, visiting a number of countries and making many visits to Hawaii with her extended family of children and grandchildren. Together they created wonderful memories across three generations.
She will be deeply missed and loved forever. Sally is pre-deceased by Ed, her husband of 62 years, and is survived by children Kenneth (wife Regina) of Short Hills, New Jersey, Lisa (husband Douglas Jehl ), and Kristen (husband George Galt), both of Bethesda, Maryland, and five grandchildren: Julia, Nicole, Trevor, Bailey and Ian.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to support the Los Altos History Museum.
