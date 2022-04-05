Sally Braugh

July 3, 1944-February 22, 2022
On Febraury 22, 2022, Sarah Elizabeth Braugh (“Sally”) passed away peacefully in her home in Los Altos, CA after a long battle with Lewy Body and Parkinson’s Disease. She was 77 years old.
Sally is survived by her husband Rich, her brother and sister-in-law Eddie and Marilyn Jensen, her son J.R. Braugh, her daughter Sarahliz Lawson, and her son Andrew Braugh. She was preceeded in death by her parents Edmund P. and Olive Jensen and her brother Steven P. Jensen.
Sally was born on July 3, 1944 in a makeshift military hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from Punahou Highschool in 1962. She went on to attend the University of Oregon, where she graduated in 1966 with a BA in Education. After teaching 4 th , 5 th and 6 th grade for over a decade, she raised three kids and volunteered her time in East Palo Alto teaching literacy to adults. She continually opened her home to foreign exchange students, friends, and family members needing places to live.
In 1972, Sally married the love of her life, James Richard Braugh from Beaumont, TX. They welcomed their first son J.R. in 1973. Sally and her family always bonded over their shared love of music, art, and the outdoors. Sally and Rich lived in the same home in Los Altos for almost 50 years. Sally is remembered by friends and family for her generous, loving, adventurous spirit, and her love of dogs. She will be missed dearly by all.