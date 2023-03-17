Ruth Koulouris-Marsh

April 8, 1929 – February 10, 2023
Elizabeth Heitel, (nee Reaves) age 93, loving matriarch to her family, passed away peacefully Friday, January 10th at El Camino Hospital in Mt. View. Elizabeth Reaves was born April 8th, 1929 in Union City, New Jersey. Her youth spent in Depression Era Northern New Jersey gave her a real-world exposure to poverty and hardship which she channeled into a life-long discipline and self-improvement. Elizabeth graduated from College of Saint Elizabeth in 1948 and received a masters degree in social work from Santa Clara University in the 1980s. In the summer of 1948 she met the love of her life, Gerald Heitel. Elizabeth and Jerry were married in June of 1954 after Jerry completed his service in the US Army. They had two sons, David and Stephen. In 1969 the family resettled from New Jersey to Los Altos Hills where she lived for 47 years until relocating to The Terraces retirement community in Los Altos for the remaining six years of her life.
Elizabeth Heitel was her family’s lodestone. She imbued her sons with a strong sense of right and wrong and exhibited profound human decency and compassion which set the moral tone and behavioral standard for the family. She put these qualities into action as a therapist at Children’s Counseling Center of Santa Clara where she worked for over 20 years, more than half of which she served as program director.
Elizabeth Heitel lived a wonderful and principled life. She and Jerry, traveled the world and enjoyed a loving marriage for 63 years until Jerry’s death in 2017. Her legacy is that character matters; that how you do things is as important, even more important, than what you do. She is survived by her two sons David and Stephen; grandsons Matthew, William and Ryan.
A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth is being held on March 22, 11:00 am at the Spangler Mortuary in Los Altos.
