Ruth Koehler

October 30, 1926 – April 30, 2023
Ruth, whose interest in science was sparked by the birthday gift of a microscope in 6th grade, passed away April 30, 2023. Born Ruth Jane Hastings on October 30, 1926, and raised in the small town of Athol, MA, she always loved the outdoors.
After graduating with honors from Mount Holyoke College in 1948, Ruth became a research chemist at M.I.T. where she analyzed the components of DNA. It was there where she met the love of her life, Keith Koehler, and they married in 1950. Upon Keith’s graduation in 1951 they moved to Glendale, CA where Ruth became a research chemist for the Los Angeles County Air Pollution Control District helping to prove that automobiles were a major contributor to smog.
Ruth and Keith moved to Los Altos in 1958 where Ruth began a life-long interest in civic affairs and volunteering. As a forward thinker, she held leadership positions in numerous organizations including the League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, Volunteers for Los Altos Schools, Los Altos PTA Council, Foothill-DeAnza Foundation and as Chair for the third Los Altos General Plan.
Ruth took particular pride in her campaign for Los Altos City Council with a plank of open government and implementing the General Plan. She served one term and was mayor in 1974. The city council created controversy when they agreed to use existing funds to purchase Redwood Grove and Heritage Park after a bond measure on the issue failed to achieve the required ⅔ majority by just 39 votes. That council is also credited with purchasing Hillview school to become a community center. She was a strong advocate for open space, affordable housing and senior services.
She spent 15 years after her city council term serving on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Hearing Board and continued volunteering with the California Air Resources Board, the Los Altos Senior Coordinating Council and the Los Altos library.
Ruth and Keith enjoyed traveling, volunteering at the San Francisco Symphony and spent most of their free time sailing in the San Francisco Bay and along the coast of California. They have been residents of The Sequoias in Portola Valley since 2002.
Ruth is survived by her husband Keith; son Steve and daughter in-law Cathy in Los Altos, their sons Daniel (Jamie) and Derek; son Jack in Jackson Hole WY, his daughter Katie; and son Jim in Boulder CO, his daughters Kira and Risa.
