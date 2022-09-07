1928 – 2022
Ruth J. Magnuson was a San Francisco native who lived through the Great Depression and World War II. She saw the apricot orchards in her beloved Santa Clara Valley transformed into a paved-over home for silicon chips and start-ups. Yet she radiated joy her whole life.
A lifelong Bay Area resident, Ruth died suddenly on Aug. 26 at her new home in Vancouver, WA. She was 94.
Ruth is remembered for her love of family, God and home. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were awed by her stories of growing up in San Francisco. She celebrated Golden Gate Bridge opening day in 1937, when the whole city dressed up in costumes, she recalled. She was a graduate of Balboa High School.
“Forty-nine square miles make up San Francisco. The City, as we natives call it, was my playground,” she wrote recently.
Ruth – Ruthie, as she was known – was born in 1928 in San Francisco. She was the descendant of immigrants from Sweden, Norway and Italy. Her parents, Pearl Evans and Alfred Cirimele, who had been a bantam-weight prize-fighter, were both San Francisco natives who survived the 1906 earthquake. Her grandfather, Oscar Evans, was a San Francisco architect with an office on Market Street. Her other grandfather, F. Cirimele, owned a barbershop nearby.
Ruth’s stepfather Roy Ainsworth and sisters Beverly and Charmie also played an important role in her life.
In 1947, she married David Magnuson, who had served four years in the United States Army Air Corps (now the Air Force) during World War II. They built a home in Los Altos in 1956 when her husband was offered a job at the newly formed space laboratory, NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field.
Ruth was a charter member and deaconess of the Foothill Covenant Church in Los Altos. The Magnusons were on the steering committee that established the church and found the property on which the church stands. An accomplished singer who took voice lessons at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Ruth sang in the choir and Ladies Sextet.
She worked for 23 years at Sears, Mountain View, in Human Resources. In her 80s, Ruth was a social director at Sunnyside Gardens in Sunnyvale, with residents younger than she was. She was a lifelong learner who took French classes at Foothill College and did line dancing with the Los Altos senior citizens.
Ruth loved to travel, but Sweden had a special place in her heart. Ruth made friends in every walk of life, most recently the lovely residents of Touchmark retirement community. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 1988. She is survived by daughter Janelle Gelfand (Michael), and her sons Tom Magnuson (Cecilia) and Tim Magnuson (Carmen), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and sister Charmie Blanc.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Foothill Covenant Church, 1555 Oak Ave., Los Altos, CA, 94024. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Foothill Covenant Church or Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, 400 Hamilton Ave., Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA, 94301; or the charity of one’s choice.