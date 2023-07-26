December 4, 1946 – July 11, 2023
Russell Howard Nichols, 76, of Los Altos, CA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, surrounded by family. Russ was born on December 4, 1946, to Alice (Tose) Nichols and Howard Nichols in Hayden, CO, before moving to San Francisco CA, where he grew up. After graduating from Lincoln High School, in the Fall of 1964, Russ spent two years with the United States Army serving in Vietnam, before launching a 22-year career in the telecommunications industry with AT&T and Pacific Bell. After retiring, Russ went on to work in the family business at Nichols Research, until his final retirement in 2007. In 1969, Russ married his long-time love, Mimi. Russ and Mimi went on to have three children and six grandchildren. Russ had a selfless nature and was always willing to put others before himself. A giant of a man with a giant heart and a giant sense of humor, Russ was a devoted family man with a passion for fishing, cooking, travel, card games and poker, 60s music and the Blues, dogs and cats, muscle cars, and hot dogs. Russ was predeceased by his mother, Alice (Tose) Nichols, father, Howard Nichols, and his wife, Mimi (Ettlinger) Nichols. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen and her husband Muthanna; his son, Aaron and his wife Leah; his son Eric and his wife Pawaree, and his grandchildren Laith, Aiya, Clara, Evan, Preston, and Evelyn. A private service for the family is planned. An open house will follow with details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the “Two Moms” team with the Lutsgarten Foundation to fight Pancreatic Cancer or Pets in Need. Two organizations that Russ passionately supported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments