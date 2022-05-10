October 3, 1929 – November 17, 2021
Roy Robert Cramblit died peacefully Nov. 17, 2021, due to complications of late stage Parkinson’s. He was born October 3, 1929, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Howard and Lucy Cramblit. He grew up on a farm in Ohio and graduated M&M High School in McConnelsville, Ohio, and joined the US Navy serving in the Korean War.
Roy Cramblit graduated from The Ohio State University with bachelor and MBA degrees. He was president of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity two years and was assistant Dean of Men, and remained a lifelong Buckeye’s fan.
He married Helen Dolores Cramblit in 1957, and moved to Silicon Valley in the late 50’s.
He was a trailblazer as personnel director for Palo Alto Medical Clinic for 18 years, and worked in leadership positions at both Roseville and Hollister Hospitals. He worked for the VA in Menlo Park for the latter part of his career, assisting veterans with job placement.
In his personal life he was a published poet, landscaper, painter, carpenter and musician, devoted husband, wonderful father (and grandfather), loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed the outdoors and travel. With his personal mantra “Life is good,” he made life for those around him good as well. A kind, intelligent hardworking old school gentleman, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his spouse Dee Cramblit, brother Ron and spouse Sandy Cramblit, his children Deanna and Rodney Cramblit, and daughter-in-law and grandchildren Mitsuko, Ryan and Brandon Cramblit.
The family appreciates the professional care provided by Sutterhealth, Palo Alto Veteran’s Administration, ComForCare, Hospice of the Valley (San Jose), Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose).