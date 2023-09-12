Roy Ellis Lave, Jr.

September 23, 1935 – June 22, 2023
Roy Lave, educator, philanthropist and visionary leader, who spent a lifetime connecting and motivating people to build better communities, passed away on June 22, 2023 in Los Altos, California, his home for 59 years. Born September 23, 1935 in Homewood, Illinois near Chicago, Roy attended Thornton Township High School. Active in student activities, he was elected Senior Class President. Growing up, he delivered newspapers, worked at a florist shop, the local post office, and a steel factory.
Roy graduated from the University of Michigan (Go Blue!) with a BS in Industrial Engineering, an MBA, and a desire to live life to the fullest. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity and student government, President of the Michigan (Men’s) Union and elected to Michigamua Senior Honorary. At Michigan, he met his wife, Penny Reynolds and in 1960 they moved West to Palo Alto, California where Roy received a PhD in Engineering Economic Systems from Stanford University. He taught in the Engineering department for 10 years, becoming tenured and an Associate Professor. During his time at Stanford, he led a group of students to study business practices in Iquitos at the Amazon River headwaters; and spent several summers in Venezuela teaching statistics to Federal Finance Department employees.
In 1966, he and a partner founded SYSTAN, Inc., a transportation consulting firm, in Los Altos. While he enjoyed time spent back home in Chicago, consulting for the CTA and cheering for the Cubs, his thirst for exploring the world continued. His consulting practice took him to places as diverse as Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, Brazil, Panama, and Indonesia through contracts with the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and USAID. He took a swing through Central America and the Caribbean for the Ford Foundation, interviewing Peace Corps volunteers ready to continue their education. Roy’s many foreign adventures led some to think that he was CIA. No comment. He served as a director on three bank boards, including the founding board of the Bank of Los Altos.
Roy was a pragmatic dreamer and a leader. He believed that not only could people make the world a better place, but that it was their responsibility to do so. Frustrated by the impending loss of open space in Los Altos, he ran for a City Council seat in 1974 on a platform of preserving land for parks and recreation. During his term, two years of which he served as mayor, he played a leading role in the City’s purchase of Redwood Grove, Heritage Oaks Park, and the Hillview Community Center.
Roy never forgot the loss of the City’s Main Street movie theatre that was closed in 1976. He committed to saving the best of Los Altos’ heritage. To accomplish this, Roy embraced the philosophy of John W. Gardner to build community through philanthropy, education, and by supporting and mentoring community projects. This inspired him to help start Los Altos Tomorrow in 1991, which became the Los Altos Community Foundation. Even though Roy always told his children that anything was okay in moderation, there was nothing moderate about his commitment to his community. While he was the Foundation’s volunteer Executive Director for 21 years, Roy promoted and funded initiatives such as the Glorious Fourth, LAHS student Gay Straight Alliance Parade, Community Conversations, the MV Day Worker Center, WomenSV, the LEAD class and publication of the book Portraits of a Community. Roy believed that we could always do better but he also believed in preserving the best of the past. This led him to advocate for the preservation of both the DeMartini orchardist house, which became the Community House, and the Richard Neutra designed house now a conference center. Roy strongly supported building a new downtown theater. In the meantime, he was the driving force behind the Third Street memorial mural to the lost movie theater. This mural serves as a reminder that good communities don’t happen by accident but require social and economic capital.
Roy actively supported and participated in a wide variety of community organizations. He played a leading role in the success of the Los Altos Stage Company and the famous Los Altos Follies. He was a member of Rotary for 52 years and served as president in 1991. As a Rotary leader, he helped guide the Rotary Aids Project and The Los Altos Story tape sent to Rotary Clubs around the world to educate members and demystify the then little-known disease, AIDS. Most recently, he realized a long-held dream and helped lead The Rotary Bears out of hibernation and into downtown Los Altos. These 54 large, fiberglass bears, painted by artists, beckoned Los Altans out of their COVID caves to remember the importance of community.
For Santa Clara County, Roy was a member of the sister county commission with Russia, the county representative to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and a member of the Stanford land use planning committee.
Roy loved nothing more than a good joke, a sly prank, a congenial game of poker, an intriguing glass of wine, and planning his next adventure. He pursued golf and tennis with the same passion he brought to everything he did and was especially proud of his several Bay to Breakers runs. His endless curiosity about the world and his love of learning will be missed by his children Jill Lave Johnston (Renner) and Reynie Lave (Margaret), his granddaughters Kory, Quincy and Harper; his 5 nephews; his wife of 63 years, Penny; and his many friends and fellow community builders. While reflecting on his life, he once said he felt like it was better to be loved than to be respected; he was lucky enough to inspire both.
The man is gone but Roy continues to inspire us to build community and make the world a better place. Come celebrate a life well lived at a Community Gathering, Friday, September 22 from 4-6pm at the Los Altos Community Center.
