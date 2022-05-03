September 24, 1928 – March 29, 2022
Rose Marie Hansell was a strong, beautiful, high-spirited woman who lived until age 93 and died of natural causes. She had proudly practiced nursing for decades and was happily married to Paul Evans Hansell for sixty-five years. The two had seven children. Strength and love were Rose Marie’s foremost characteristic. She had great taste but instilled in her children that such things weighted lightly on the scale of the things that truly matter.
Nicknamed Dolly by her family, Rose Marie loved and was deeply devoted to her entire family. She was born on September 24, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Louis and Clara E. Wille, and followed Louis, Clarence, and Arthur as the fourth child. A fifth child died in infancy. The family suffered other tragedies when both Louis and Clarence died during their adolescent years. In 1936, after the deaths of the boys and health problems that made her father’s bakery business impossible, he moved the family to Watsonville, California, for a fresh start. Rose Marie made many good friends in Watsonville and graduated from Notre Dame Academy after serving as senior class president. Rose Marie attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in San Francisco, where she relished the demands on heart and mind that defined nursing. She loved caring for children and worked on the understaffed wards of the red brick County Hospital on Parnassus Street, still in operation today. Laughing, she shared stories of sneaking into the nursing dormitory after curfew and sliding down the laundry chute to go out late. In 1949, Rose Marie went to work in the operating room at Stanford Hospital. Soon after, she met Paul on the Santa Cruz boardwalk and married him in 1951, because, among other reasons, he made her laugh. They moved to Los Altos in 1960. Rose Marie retired from nursing in 1993, after 27 years in the emergency room of El Camino Hospital.
Rose Marie had a deep faith and was an active member of St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Los Altos for sixty years. She volunteered as a visiting nurse at the Maryknoll Los Altos retirement center and unceasingly supported her brother Arthur, a Maryknoll missionary, until his death in 2020. She also served in lay ministry with hospitalized and homebound individuals. Many loved and respected Rose Marie and will miss her spirit, laugh, and joy.
Rose Marie is predeceased by her irrepressibly funny husband, Paul, who died in 2016. She is survived by seven children: Bernadette O’Donnell (Dan), Michael (Maria Cianci), Dennis (Paula), Peter, Mary (Carl Serrato), Tom (Lisa), Sue (Mark Mansfield). Rose Marie gloried in and is survived by eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Louis Hansell (Kelly Bradley), Mary Hansell (Aaron Glick and children Billie Rose and Edwin), Jonathan O’Donnell, Ian Serrato (Emi and children Sadie and Jack), Daniel O’Donnell, Allison Hansell (Laurel), Aaron Serrato (Rachel Hodes), Rachel Hansell, Mallery Horn (Jacob), Cole Hansell (Lisa Doran) and Paul Mansfield.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Rose Marie’s life at the Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 7, 2022, noon, at St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, to Immaculate Heart Sisters of Africa, or to Villa Siena. Please view/sign Guestbook: cusimanocolonial.com