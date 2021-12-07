Ronald H. Harris

October 8, 1929 – November 25, 2021
Ron was the only child of Howard and Hazel Harris born in Berkeley October 8, 1929. He attended Berkeley High School, St. Mary’s College and Heald College. In 1959, he established Triangle Associates, an architectural firm in Los Altos. He retired to Lake of the Pines in 1985 with his wife, Patricia. Soon after, he, with his son, Daryl, founded a second, successful firm, RH Associates. They continued designing custom homes in the Bay Area. In October 2019, he officially retired. His passions were golf, which he played well into his 90s, fishing and travel. He was a devoted family man who was proud of his 3 children and 4 grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia, his sons, Daryl (Becky), Bill (Carol), his daughter, Rhonda Jimerson, grandsons, Alden (Abril) and Nelson Harris, Clayton and Will Jimerson. No services are planned.