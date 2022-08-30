Roger Mackin

September 1, 1933 – August 13, 2022
Roger V. Mackin passed peacefully at his long-time home in Los Altos, California on August 13, 2022. He is survived by his three children, Suzanne Lauritzen of Los Altos, Lynda Mackin of Redwood City, Brian Mackin (Sue) of El Dorado Hills, and his sister Catherine Dragon of Washington DC. His wife Betty, sister Frances Lockenour and brother David Mackin preceded him in death.
Roger was born in San Francisco to Raymond and Frances Mackin on September 1, 1933. He grew up in the Ingleside District of “The City” and shared fond childhood memories of exploring the sand dunes that existed in the area at that time.
Roger graduated from St. Ignatius College Preparatory where his Jesuit education shaped his life and Catholic faith. Shortly after graduating with a degree in Economics from Stanford University in 1955, Roger served in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant in the 3rd Armored Division in Germany.
After military service, Roger returned to San Francisco where he assumed responsibility for managing the family business, Hallinan and Mackin Lumber Company. He later worked as a financial officer for a variety of companies including Mohawk Pacific, Automatic Rain Company, Marketron, Ledyard and Bi-Rite Food Service.
In 1959, Roger and Betty were married and purchased a home in Millbrae and then Burlingame. They subsequently resided in Los Altos for 50 years.
Roger instilled a deep love of family and sports in his children. Countless fond family memories were created at events on the Stanford campus, including track and field meets and football games preceded by tailgating parties with close family friends. Roger also closely followed the San Francisco Forty Niners as his family were original season ticket holders at Kezar Stadium.
Roger is also survived by four grandchildren, Matthew Lauritzen, Betsy Lauritzen, Krista Weeks (Kyle), Kevin Mackin (Sadie) and his great-grandson Tobias Weeks.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Simon Church in Los Altos on September 26th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in memory of Roger to the charity of the donor’s choice.