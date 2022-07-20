Roger Alan Smith

May 25, 1944 - June 12, 2022
Our beloved papa passed away peacefully in his sleep of multiple myeloma at the age of 78 in Santa Cruz, CA.
Roger was born in Glendale, grew up in Pasadena, and attended middle school in Holland, MI. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School (’62) and earned an Electrical Engineering degree from UC Santa Barbara in 1967.
That same year, he married Patricia Smith and settled down in Los Altos, where their three children attended Saint Simon Parish School and St. Francis High School.
In these early years, he enjoyed spending time with his kids exploring county fairs, feeding ducks at Shoreline, and watching airplanes from the Palo Alto Airport tower. He became a private pilot in 1968, and flew his Mooney, N2666W, out of Reid-Hillview and San Jose Airports.
Roger spent the first seventeen years of his career as an engineer and project manager at Hewlett-Packard. He later worked for AEHR Test Systems, Trimble Navigation, Crescent Project Management, and FieldDay Solutions, where he was Senior VP of Marketing & Sales.
A well-loved coach, Roger mentored hundreds of young athletes on local sports teams over 34 years. He coached softball, basketball, and volleyball at St. Simon and other schools, then founded Aurora Volleyball Club in 2006, leading juniors teams through nine successful seasons.
Our father was a quiet, kind, and brilliant man who enjoyed a good laugh. He was never short of dad jokes and was always thrilled by tech gadgets. He was also “pet dad” to many dogs, cats, birds, and a pygmy goat over the years; and he lived his last decade in Ben Lomond, finding joy in the wildlife that frequented the arroyo in his backyard, particularly the band-tailed pigeons.
He is predeceased by his mother, Maryon Nell Smith, his father, Harry Herbert Smith, Jr., and his sister, Brenda Sweatt. He is survived by his sister Linda Anne Turner; his sons Blakeman Holiday and Derek Smith; his daughter Elizabeth Smith; and his granddaughters Livia and Lucy. To honor his memory, we will be scattering his ashes off his favorite Sunny Cove Beach in Santa Cruz.