Robert Wayman

July 5, 1945 - July 22, 2022
Robert “Bob” Paul Wayman, who was known by many and loved by all, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in Los Altos, CA. Born July 5, 1945 in Chicago, Bob was the youngest of three children born to Dorothy and Lowell Wayman. Starting at a young age, Bob dedicated himself to learning and service. He collected coins, stamps, and fossils; built model train sets; and worked hard to become an Eagle Scout.
After earning a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Northwestern University, he enjoyed a long and highly successful career at the iconic Silicon Valley company, Hewlett-Packard (HP). In 1969—three years after HP introduced its first computer—he began as a cost accountant at their Loveland, CO office, before moving to headquarters in Palo Alto. He rose through the ranks and became the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 1984, a position he held for 22 years spanning four CEOs, one of whom dubbed him “Mr. GQ.” He also served on HP’s Board of Directors.
For a brief stint in 2005, HP’s Board turned to Bob and appointed him interim CEO. He then returned to his CFO role until he retired in late 2006 after 37 years with the company. During his career, he earned a distinguished reputation as a corporate leader, finance executive, and mentor to countless people and was awarded the CEO of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Business Times.
Along the way, he lent his talents as a Board member to a diverse set of companies and was a member of the Advisory Board to Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He also gave back to the community in immeasurable ways. Among many philanthropic pursuits, he was a founder of Cultural Initiatives Silicon Valley and a Board member—and early supporter—of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a nonprofit he actively supported for decades.
His family expanded over the years. Early on, he married his high school sweetheart, Roxanne Durec, and began a family with Jennifer, Allison, and Grant. Later, he married Susan Humphrey, where the family grew to include Kirsten and Clay. In his free time, he enjoyed skiing in Tahoe and Colorado, growing tomatoes in his garden, and socializing with friends.
In recent years, Bob split time between California and Hawaii. Bob’s family expanded again to include his loving wife, Kim. Together, they settled in the quaint town of Puako, where he enjoyed running, trimming trees, and watching Gunsmoke and spectacular sunsets. He is remembered by his family and friends for his boundless kindness and generosity, humble nature, high standard, and strong work ethic—and, of course, his deep and natural tan, even in the winter months. As family members jokingly reminded him, he was much more than “just a numbers guy.”
Of all his accomplishments, Bob was always most proud of his children and their families. He is survived by his wife, Kim; his siblings, Don and Diane; and his children, Jennifer, Allison, Grant, Clay, and Kirsten, along with more than 20 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned at the Los Altos Golf and Country Club on August 10 from 3-6 pm with a program at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the V Foundation.