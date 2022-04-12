November 26, 1927 - March 8, 2022
Robert Ivar Skougaard passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 at the age of 94. Robert was born November 26, 1927 in Vancouver, WA to Mrs. Florence Viola Nixon Skougaard and Professor Ivar Sophus Skougaard. His early years were spent in Gooding, ID; Charleston, SC; and Romney, WV as his parents moved to find work during the Great Depression. Robert spent his high school years in Washington, DC. where he graduated from Central High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment. Private First Class Robert I. Skougaard was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1947 following the end of WWII.
Robert earned his Bachelor of Arts in Government from George Washington University in 1953 where he also was initiated into Sigma Chi fraternity. He then moved to New York City, earning his MBA from New York University in 1957, and working as an engineer at New York Telephone Company.
Robert met his wife, Mary Elizabeth Hill, on a blind date in New York City. They married in 1956 and moved to California in 1958. Robert worked at Levi Strauss & Co. at the San Francisco corporate headquarters in Facilities Management. After a 20-year career at Levi Strauss, Robert retired in 1991 when his first grandchild was born.
Robert was always proud of his Danish heritage. Anyone who met him knew that his strong handshake was one of power and love. In retirement, Robert continued to play tennis, attend lapidary classes at the Los Altos Senior Center, and hike, camp, and travel with his wife. Grandpa and Grandma Skougaard also enjoyed traveling to see their grandkids and being an integral part of their lives and activities. As a WWII veteran, Robert traveled to Washington, DC in 2015 on the fourth tour with the Honor Flight Foundation. Robert and Mary lived in Mountain View and Los Altos for more than 40 years. They moved to San Diego in 2018 after Robert suffered a stroke.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary H. Skougaard. He is survived by daughter, Lynette M. Barnum, granddaughter, Melissa M. Barnum; and grandson, Anthony L. Barnum. A Celebration of Life for Robert and Mary will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Maranatha Chapel, 10752 Coastwood Rd, San Diego, CA 92127. They will be buried together at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation “In Memory of Robert I. Skougaard” to the Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation. Link: https://www.honorflightbayarea.org