Robert Edward Larson

September 19, 1938 – March 10, 2022
Robert Edward (Bob) Larson, 83, of Los Altos Hills, CA passed on to his heavenly home on March 10, 2022 at the Larson residence surrounded by loved ones. He fought a courageous, twenty-five-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Bob had received the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior and will spend eternity in His care. A memorial service will be held on Aug. 20 at 10am at Bridges Community Church, 625 Magdalena, Los Altos. Bob was laid to rest in a graveside family service at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto on March 11 with Spangler Mortuary handling the arrangements. Bob was born in Stockton, CA to Clarence Larson and Gertrude Ruben Larson on September 19, 1938. His family moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 1942 when his father was commissioned to work on the Manhattan Project. After winning the Tennessee State Science Fair his senior year for his project of building an early computer, Bob graduated from Oak Ridge High School as Valedictorian in 1956. He went on to MIT where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1960 and then his Master’s and Doctorate degrees from Stanford University in 1961 and 1964, all in Electrical Engineering. Bob worked for IBM, Hughes Aircraft, and SRI International. He received many awards in the field of electrical engineering including Outstanding Young Electrical Engineer in the U.S. from the Eta Kappa Nu IEEE Engineering Honorary Society. In 1968 Bob was a co-founder of Systems Control in Palo Alto where he served as President and CEO prior to its sale to British Petroleum in 1982. Bob was also President of IEEE, the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, in 1982, traveling the world to address most of the IEEE sections. He was a General Partner and technical advisor of the Woodside Fund, a venture capital firm, from 1983-2012.
Dr. Larson was a Consulting Professor at Stanford University in the Engineering Economics Systems Department from 1973 to 1988. Larson wrote several textbooks and over 100 technical papers on software and computer systems. As part of his role with IEEE, he traveled to China in the early 1980s where he met Jiang Zemin, who would go on to become the paramount leader of China. As a result of this relationship, Dr. Larson helped China build out its electrical grid, as well as begin to privatize various industries and sectors. At the end of his career Bob was President of the US- China Green Energy Council, encouraging green energy projects in both countries and holding conferences toward those goals. He also volunteered with the IEEE Smart Village Project, bringing solar energy and electricity to villages in Third World countries.
While Bob had an amazing work ethic and highly successful career, he always found a way to make time for his family. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, working numerous swim meets, attending sporting events, plays, and concerts. He loved Rock and Roll music, singing all the verses of his 3 favorite hits with the California Beach Boys Tribute Band at his memorable 70th birthday dinner party. Golfing was Bob’s favorite sport. He was Captain of the golf team at MIT and belonged to Palo Alto Hills Golf and Country Club since 1972. He was honored for his work in China and was involved in CSMA (Community School of Music and Arts in Mt. View), the Gideons International and Bridges Community Church, where he taught Sunday School with his wife, led home Bible studies and served on the Altos Foundation Board, which owned the homes for the pastors of the church. Bob passed along his great work ethic to all three of his children. He mentored his students and co-workers and sought to mediate co-workers’ problems. Bob could find the humor in almost any situation and put people at ease.
Bob Larson is survived by his devoted wife of almost 58 years, Sue Larson of Los Altos Hills; children, Dr. Carrie Jenner (Stuart) of Normandy Park, WA, Cindy Fletcher (Andrew) of Wellington, England, Erik Larson (Pamela) of Woodside; brother, Larry Larson (Lynne) of Providence, RI; and grandchildren, Andrew & Sarah Jenner, Luke & Charlotte Fletcher, Rhodes & William Larson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence & Gertrude Larson, brother, Lance Larson, and stepmother, Jane Larson.
Memorial donations may be made to Bridges Community Church, 625 Magdalena, Los Altos, CA 94024 or The Smart Village Project of the IEEE Foundation, 445 Hoes Lane, Piscataway, NJ 08854. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to wonderful caregivers Winston, Clark, Jorge, Ray and Allen, Pathways Hospice, massage therapists Angelica and Candice and Doctors Henry Jones and Hugo Yang.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”