Richard Osgood

November 6, 1934 – April 23, 2023
Richard “Dick” Osgood passed away peacefully on Sunday morning April 23rd. He was born November 6, 1934 in Pleasant Ridge MI to Bruce Osgood and Irene Marsh Osgood. He attended Albion College and earned a degree in Physics. He then received a full scholarship to attend Stanford for a Masters in Mechanical Engineering. Dick married his college sweetheart, Sue Stevens, and they moved together to California. Dick loved the Bay Area. He worked at Hewlett Packard - and knew both Bill and Dave - on the first handheld calculators. Dick was a car man through and through; his love of cars stayed with him until the very end. He raced Porsches and led the PCA in the 60’s. He owned 30 plus cars throughout the years, his garage was full of trophies and mementos, and frequently abuzz with friends as they worked on engines. Every Saturday in his final years he met with a group of car guys who called themselves the Donut Derelicts.In his forties he opened his own antique clock shop on Main Street in downtown Los Altos, called The Time Period, after he developed a passion for Vienna regulators. Later, he focused his engineering energies on trains, and worked every week up at the Portola Valley & Alpine Railroad.Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Stevens Osgood, his daughter Shari (husband Louis), and son David (wife Vicki); his grandchildren Landon Tafoya, Geoffrey Osgood, and Alyson Osgood, and his brother John (wife Marilyn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments