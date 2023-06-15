Richard O. Fimmel & Edeltraud “Judy” Fimmel

Our beloved parents, Richard O. Fimmel and Edeltraud “Judy” Fimmel, passed away peacefully in April 2023 in their Los Altos Hills home. Their lives spanned the Great Depression, World War II, the Space Age, Vietnam War, and the arrival of the Computer Age.
Born November 29, 1924, on the family farm in Somerville, New Jersey, Richard attended a one-room schoolhouse, and he discovered his life-long passion for the piano, becoming music director and organist for his church at the age of 14. The family survived the Depression by selling eggs, milk and produce grown on the farm, supplemented by his father’s sale of homemade beer and applejack during Prohibition. Richard enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942 and on Christmas Eve 1944 crossed the English Channel into France where, upon his arrival, he learned that the troop ship he was originally assigned to had been sunk by a German U-boat.
Richard served in General George Patton‘s Third Army at the Battle of the Bulge. Because of his fluency in German, in May 1945 he was assigned by the Office of the Adjutant General as one of the first American soldiers to enter the Mauthausen and Gusen concentration camps to interview the survivors. Richard then became Public Safety Officer for a region of Austria and was based in Scharding on the Austrian-German border, where he was in charge of the police, prisons, border security, passports and travel passes. Upon finding the local prison severely overcrowded with Austrians and Germans whose crime consisted of nothing more than illegally crossing the border in an effort to get home, Richard ordered the prison guards to load over 200 prisoners into trucks where, under heavy submachine gun guard, the prisoners expected the worst. “I took them out in the woods by the border with Germany and I told them ‘Okay, now, you Germans, go that way, and you Austrians, go that way, and get lost, I don’t have room for you in prison’” and the overcrowding was solved.
Judy was born on September 3, 1927, in Hindenburg, Germany, where she ran track events with her local youth sports club. When Germany invaded Poland on her 12th birthday, her life and that of her family changed forever. As the Russian army was entering Hindenburg, Judy was sent by her mother to see if there were any trains leaving the city and learning there were none, she ran home while under intense shelling by the Russians. “My father had told me that if you hear the whistle of the shells overhead, you’re safe because the shells have already passed you. So, when I heard the shooting, I ducked into doorways until I heard that whistle, and then I ran on.” When she finally got home, Judy was told that she and her brother, mother, and grandmother, had 15 minutes to gather their belongings and get on a firetruck driven by their neighbor so they could flee the battle. Strafed by planes and skidding on icy roads, the firetruck crashed, killing many on board. After several weeks on foot, scrambling from town to town during the freezing winter looking for food and shelter, the family was able to board a train that was leaving the battle front and ended up in Scharding, Austria, where they and other refugees were taken in by various local families until the war ended.
Judy and Richard’s life together began when she came to his office for a travel pass to visit relatives in Germany. Richard recalled: “In came this adorable, cute, little blonde and I spoke to her through my interpreter, even though my German was much better than his”. The pass was approved and days later Richard searched the area and finally located her swimming with some friends. “I got out of my jeep and started talking to her in German, trying to arrange a date with her, which really bothered her a lot because I had pretended not to speak German when she was in my office.” Judy apparently got over it and after a brief courtship, they were married in Linz, Austria, in May 1946.
Judy immigrated to America and after Richard got home from the war in November 1946, Judy studied English at Somerville High School and Richard obtained a BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University. After working at the United States Research Laboratory at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he helped design and build the world’s first mobile digital computer (MOBIDIC), Richard accepted a position with Ampex Corporation in Redwood City and the family moved to Los Altos Hills in 1960.
In 1963, Richard joined the Pioneer Project Office at NASA‘s Ames Research Center, Moffett Field. Pioneer was a series of eight spacecraft missions that performed first-of-their-kind explorations of the Sun, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus. Pioneers 10 and 11 were the first spacecraft to traverse the asteroid belt, travel to Jupiter and Saturn, and achieve escape velocity from our solar system. As Project Science Chief for Pioneer 10 and 11, Richard was responsible for planning and operation of all science experiments on-board the spacecraft and he was frequently interviewed for television and by the press during important milestones of the missions including the spacecrafts’ encounters with Jupiter and Saturn. During the final 14 years of his NASA career, Richard was Project Manager for all Pioneer Missions. He wrote many scientific papers that were published in both domestic and international journals, authored four books about the Pioneer Missions, and received numerous NASA Achievement Awards including two Exceptional Service Medals.
Throughout his career, Judy was at his side. Often with little notice, Judy would prepare dinner and welcome out-of-town guests working on the Pioneer Project to their home, and their two children frequently found themselves sharing the table with the likes of Dr. James Van Allen and other world-renowned scientists. She enjoyed finding that special something to decorate the home and was always up to date on current world events. Judy was the consummate hostess and conversationalist and could speak with people of all ages and backgrounds on any subject. The Fimmel home became the favorite hangout of their children’s friends and Richard and Judy became lifelong friends with many of them. Invitations to their annual caroling party were always in high demand, as were the many evening get-togethers on the patio around the fire pit.
Richard and Judy were active in the Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos, Los Altos Sister Cities, and the Palo Alto Elks Lodge. They travelled frequently throughout the world on behalf of NASA and Sister Cities and to visit friends and relatives and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Scharding, Austria. Richard pursued his love for music throughout his life, playing organ and piano at the church, singing in the choir, and performing in the Elk’s Club annual Big Show. He loved to play his Steinway grand piano and the house was often filled with the sounds of him playing his favorite classical pieces and songs with Judy joining him on the vocals.
Richard and Judy are survived by their daughter, Sandra Fimmel of Sunnyvale, whose dedication allowed her parents to remain in their home until the end, their son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Janet Fimmel of Woodside, cousin Ingrid Stahl of Sunnyvale, and many relatives and dear friends throughout the United States and Europe. Richard and Judy were warm, loving and always interesting people whose 77-year marriage was an inspiration to many. Theirs was a special relationship and a remarkable journey and they will be sorely missed.
