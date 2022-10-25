Raymond Francis Piontek

November 23, 1942 – October 11, 2022
Ray Francis Piontek, of Los Altos, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Irene, daughter Robyn Schraga (Brian O’Leary) of Los Gatos, grandchildren (Jake, Dylan, Tyler, Mary Kathryn, Finbar), nieces and nephews, Carrie, Rick, Ray and Christopher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Raymond Piontek, and sister and brother-in-law, Norine and Richard Kebart.
Ray was originally from New Haven, Connecticut and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from Boston College. After college, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Navy, was stationed in Japan, and served in Vietnam. He served 20 years as a Naval Aviator, flying P3s, while holding positions of senior command.
Ray moved to the Bay Area in 1969 to begin his career working for Silicon Valley companies, including Xerox, UNIRAC, AutoDesk, and Apple, where he held key leadership roles as a Senior Sales Executive with international experience. After retiring, Ray founded Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit organization based in Sunnyvale, with a mission to promote dignity and stability by redirecting donated furniture to families in need -- the homeless, veterans, victims of domestic violence, low-income families, and victims of personal tragedy. Ray received numerous awards in recognition of his work, including the California Senate Award, the CA State Assembly Award, the Sunnyvale 2019 Business of the Year Award, and the 2019 Joint Community Volunteer Service Award (Los Altos and Los Altos Hills).
Ray met Irene, the love of his life, at a social function in San Francisco when she was working with the Australian Consulate. He often told the story of challenging her to a tennis match after discovering her long-time love of the game. He, as a beginner, lost the match but won her heart. That was the beginning of a lifetime together, and they married on March 9, 1974.
Spending time with family was Ray’s biggest joy, especially with his beautiful daughter Robyn and grand-children. He loved hearing about their sports, school accomplishments and interests. Even a brief phone conver-sation with a grandchild brightened his day. Ray had an abundance of friends and enjoyed spending time with his buddies at Peet’s Coffee, playing a round of golf or even an occasional game of liar’s poker. He was a die-hard Boston College and Notre Dame football fan as well.
Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who strove throughout his life to do what was right and to help those in need. His endless optimism, strong work ethic and kind heart were an inspiration to all who met him. He will be missed terribly but lovingly remembered by his family and friends.
The Piontek family is very grateful for the doctors, nurses and staff at the Palo Alto VA and Stanford Hospitals, Pathways Hospice, caregiver Sara, friends and family for their professional care, love, prayers and support.
A private family graveside service was held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 4 at 2:00pm at Michael’s at Shoreline, 2960 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View.
