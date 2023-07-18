January 8, 1943 – June 18, 2023
Rammy Grant Rasmussen passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Sunday, June 18, 2023, surrounded by his family. Rammy was born on January 8, 1943 in Tullahoma, Tennessee and grew up in Arcadia, California. He often said he had a “Leave It to Beaver” childhood. He attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana from 1957-1960, for which he always credited his character, work ethic and a life-long love of learning. Rammy went on to graduate from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California in 1964 and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant in Armor from 1965-1967. Upon his discharge, Rammy returned to San Francisco, California, where he worked for IBM, and in 1968 he began the MBA in Finance program at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Rammy was united in marriage with Carol Pekas on February 14, 1969 in San Francisco. After completing his MBA degree at USC, Rammy and Carol returned to San Francisco and soon became loving parents to their two sons, Josh and Rammy.
Rammy and Carol settled in Los Altos, California, where they raised their family. Rammy was a successful CFO of several semiconductor companies in the Silicon Valley for many years until his retirement in 2002, after which he and Carol moved to Palm Desert, California. Rammy truly embraced retirement and all that it offered, and in 2009, he and Carol purchased a home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to enjoy more time with family and friends.
Rammy was an avid tennis, golf and bridge player. He was a voracious reader of all genres and travelled extensively throughout his life. In the last few years, he diligently researched his family’s genealogy and ultimately wrote and published a book containing all of his remarkable findings. Rammy appreciated fine wines and fine dining, especially with his Thursday Night Dinner Club. Rammy was also a member of the Rotary and the American Legion.
Rammy was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife, Carol with whom he cherished 54 years of marriage; his two loving sons, Josh (Dena), Moraga, California and Rammy (Noelle), Palos Verdes, California; five grandchildren, Nicole, Jensen, Kelly, Wilson and Boden; and his sister, Ann Spencer (Bob), Denver, Colorado. Rammy was preceded in death by his parents Russell John (Rammy) Rasmussen and Barbara Jane Cherry.
