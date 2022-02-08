Ralph J. Watson MD, aged 86, died suddenly after hosting his family’s 2021 Christmas Eve celebration. He is survived by his wife, Gaila of 63 years, his son, Paul Watson and Linda, and his granddaughter Audrey Packer and Olivier Gergely, both of Mountain View, his grandson Race Packer of Oregon, and his daughter Laura Watson and Robert Packer who overlook the ocean in La Selva Beach.
When Ralph joined El Camino Hospital in Mountain View as a surgeon, the private practice owned general hospital was in its infancy. Attracted by its experimental development of a computer driven medical information system, he assisted in designing and improving a plan for the entire hospital
As a young medical student at the University of Alabama, Ralph had developed a deep love of music while accompanying community and university choirs on piano and organ. As a longtime resident of Los Altos Hills and San Francisco, he faithfully attended performances of the SF symphony and opera. He delighted in following the rise of young Jesse Norman under the batons of Seiji Ozawa and MTT. Music also played a part in travel, whether it be a concert in Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles, Saint-Sulpice in Paris, King’s College Chapel in Cambridge, or just the investigation of the 1755 Silbermann organ in the Hofkirche, in Dresden, Germany. In Leipzig, after paying respect to Bach, he ate a dinner of Mephistopheles’ flesh in Goethe’s Auerbach’s Keller where Faust first met Mephistopheles. The evening was concluded in the Gewandhaus with an orchestral celebration of Mozart’s birthday (1756) conducted by Kurt Masur.
Magical things continued to happen as Ralph photographed and archived annual art-historical tours around the world. There was a Stanford University Orient Express train trip across the Silk Road in China, Central Asia, and Russia. Two repeated, decidedly favorite haunts were Honolulu and Paris. He took his grandchildren on car trips to national parks across the US, just as he had his children. Yes, he toured Cancun. Afterward, in a local bus with live chickens, he explored the Mayan and Toltec ruins at Chichen Itza, and Uxmal in the Yucatan Peninsula.
Join the Watson Family in a shout out for “a life well-lived.”