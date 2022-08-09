September 14, 1931 – July 19, 2022
Pierino “Pete” J. Borello Jr., 90, died July 19, 2022, at his home in Mountain View. He was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Mountain View, the son of Pierino J. Borello Sr. and Irma Borello (Ottavis).
Growing up on a ranch with apricots and cherries, Pete learned the value of hard work at a young age.
Pete graduated from Mountain View High School (Class of 1949) and Santa Clara University, where he earned undergraduate and law degrees. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and his duties included being a hand grenade instructor.
Pete worked in the title insurance industry for more than 40 years, serving as an executive at Valley Title for most of that time. He made many lifelong friends through his work.
Pete never lost his sense of humor, despite suffering from kidney and heart problems in recent years, and was also known for his kindness, honesty, generosity and love of food.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jackie Borello (Cochran), whom he married in 1966 and was the love of his life. He is survived by his sons Peter and Kevin; sister Corinne Wagner and her husband Lou Wagner; niece Kathy Navone (Wagner) and nephew Rob Wagner, along with their respective spouses and children.
There will be no service.