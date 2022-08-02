Phillip Lucas

April 11, 1928 – July 1, 2022
Philip Eugene Lucas passed away on July 1st 2022. He was 94. Philip was born April 11th 1928 to Henry and Lilla Lucas of Ontario, California. He was one of eight siblings (five brothers and three sisters in total). As a boy, Philip grew up on the Lucas Ranch which specialized in Peaches.
As a young man, Philip joined the Navy and trained to fly the F-4U Corsair. During his time in the Navy, he was a decorated Korean War combat aviator, toured the Mediterranean Sea, conducted operations in the Caribbean, and wrapped up his career as a flight instructor in Pensacola. Shortly after leaving active duty, Philip became a United Airlines pilot where he flew everything from the venerable DC-3 all the way to the mighty B-747! His favorite airplane of all was the majestic DC-8 and his favorite destination – Hawaii of course!
Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with family. Throughout the years they spent much time together camping, fishing, backpacking, swimming, vacationing, and cooking out – and he was somewhat of a Master Chef when it came to his signature London Broil! He also was gifted when it came to his piano playing ability and played well into his retirement years. On many a summer afternoon in Los Altos Hills he would while away the hours playing tune after tune – all by ear!
During retirement, Philip and Sally relocated from Los Altos Hills to Colfax, California. Philip kept himself busy with some private flying, college courses, yardwork, investment research (if there was a book or publication on investing – he had it), traveling to see his sons and their families, as well as occasionally attending the annual Tailhook Convention for Naval Aviators in Reno. He was heavily involved with his local Catholic Church, St Dominic’s, and the Knights of Columbus, where he went to mass regularly and volunteered much of his time to fundraising activities. He also enjoyed visiting friends at the local Catholic radio station – where he was well known for making his “World Famous Pancakes”. No matter where he went, he could always be easily spotted in the crowd – wearing a Navy pilot’s leather jacket and sporting a well-worn cowboy hat on top of his 6-foot 4-inch frame. He was a talker and could engage you for hours in conversation if you weren’t careful, but his stories were so entertaining you didn’t want to leave – and then there were the puns and corny Dad jokes to top them all off. Philip was also a master tinkerer and problem solver and if it needed repair – he’d do it. It wasn’t always pretty – but it always got the job done.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lilla Lucas; brothers Henry, Paul, Louis “Bud”, and Charles Lucas; sisters Patricia Worthing, Cecelia Holtzman, and Theresa Lucas. He is survived by his wife, Sally; sons Brian, Patrick (Kathleen), Gordon (Mary), James (Lora), and Kevin (Julie) Lucas; grandchildren Paul (Tammy), Ashley (Venny), Ryan, Faith, Kyle, Casey, Danny, Josh, and Margaret Lucas; and great grandchildren Braden, Britton, and Brooklyn Lucas; Devoni and Charlene Goodwin.
There is a saying that aviators, when they pass from this world to the next, make their final flight West. On July 1st, Philip launched from an aircraft carrier on a beautiful sunny day over calm deep blue seas, the low-pitched hum of his old Corsair’s motor filled his now perfect hearing. As he was catapulted into the sky, he found himself flying between perfectly white cumulus clouds as a boyish grin came over his face. With the canopy pulled back, marveling at the glory of it all, he reached out into the slipstream and touched the face of God.
Fair winds and following seas Dad, we love you and will miss you always. You are now cleared for unrestricted climb.
Funeral and interment services will be held on 12 October 2022 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
