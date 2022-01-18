Phil was born on February 1st, 1935 to Philip and Elizabeth Pellizzari in Mayfield, CA, but grew up in Redwood City, CA before settling down in Los Altos to start a family. After graduating from Sequoia High School in 1953, he went on to become a butcher in the commercial meat industry where he served for 43 years. He also served in the United States Army for two years.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Elizabeth Pellizzari, two beautiful daughters, Mary and Amy Pellizzari, and a loving brother, Richard Pellizzari.
Left to cherish his memory are his beautiful wife of 60 years, Cecelia Coleman Pellizzari, two daughters, Gina Geranen, and Beth Walker (Mike Walker), four granddaughters, Kayla Clawson (Seth Clawson), Shannon Walker, Jennifer Geranen, and Cecelia Pellizzari, two great-grandchildren, Colton and Mikell Clawson, a brother, a sister, and several other loving family members.
There will be a celebration of life at Phil’s home later in the spring for his family and close friends. Phil was an absolutely amazing man who loved and adored his family.
We would like to say a special thank you to Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary for serving the Pellizzari Family, and Kaiser Permanente Hospice Service for taking such great care of Phil and his family during this time. Please view/sign guestbook: www.cusimanocolonial.com