Phillip Doetsch

September 28, 1955 – December 6, 2022
Philip William Doetsch, 67, passed away on December 6, 2022.
Phil was born September 28, 1955 to Lorraine and Ralph Doetsch (former Mayor and City Council Member of Campbell, CA).
He attended St. Lucy’s Elementary School and graduated from Campbell High School in 1973.
Phil is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Doetsch, brothers Ralph Doetsch and Frank Doetsch and sister, Denise Doetsch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lorraine Doetsch, and his brother Joe Doetsch.
Phil had fond memories of growing up on the farm in Los Gatos near Lark and Winchester and driving tractor for his dad as a child. He always enjoyed working with his hands and worked as a mechanic at Gardenland in Campbell for many years. Phil went on to start his own tractor business, doing tilling and weed abatement in Los Altos Hills. He also was contracted by the City of Los Altos to maintain their apricot orchard as their orchardist. He had such a love of apricot trees and the orchard. He saw it as Los Altos’s “jewel”. He took great pride in the City’s orchard.
Celebration of Life will be held at Original Joe’s Banquet Room, 301 S. First St., San Jose, CA on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 5 pm.
