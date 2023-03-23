February 22, 1942 - February 10, 2023
Calvin Peter Robison, age 80, passed away on February 10, 2023. Peter was born in Miami, Florida, and raised in Los Altos, California, where his father, a Pan American Airways pilot, moved the family in 1947.
A 1960 graduate of Los Altos High School, he went on to Foothill Junior College. He received a degree in both History and Physical Education and a teaching credential from San Jose State University in 1965. He was a standout football player in high school. He continued to play football as well as run track at Foothill prior to attending San Jose State.
Peter spent 35 years as a pilot for Trans World Airlines. He retired as a Captain in 2002. Peter was an active member of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). His flight career allowed him and his family to live on both coasts and abroad. In the late 70s, TWA offered him an opportunity to train pilots for Saudia Airlines in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
An Eagle Scout in his youth, Peter was a man who loved the Sierras and shared extensive knowledge about birds, flowers, trees, and constellations with his family and friends.
Peter was an athlete his entire life. He was a 4.0 tennis player on the Fremont Hills tennis team and an avid runner. He finished the Napa Valley Marathon at the age of 40 and then took up golf in earnest after he retired.
His competitive spirit made him an ideal golf partner and his gregarious personality endeared him to everyone on the course. He was well known at Los Altos Golf and Country Club where he practiced on a daily basis. He had a disdain for golf carts, preferring to walk the course. He felt that if he played a lousy game on a given day, hey, at least he got some exercise.
Although he had an important and successful career as an airline pilot, the greatest achievement of his life was his family, which brought him joy every single day.
He was madly in love with his wife, Patti, whom he married in 1966. Last June, they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. They explored the world together often flying standby with a carry-on and no set destination. They celebrated birthdays in Paris, returned annually to Minturno, Italy, studied Spanish in Guanajuato, Mexico and sailed catamarans in the Caribbean. She was the love of his life and it was the time with Patti he treasured most.
A great storyteller, fueled by his travels and historical knowledge he was an even better listener. His most pronounced trait was a practical, reasoned intellect which surfaced on various organizations and boards where his counsel was sought and valued. The Los Altos Golf and Country Club and Fremont Hills Country Club both benefited from his service on their Boards of Directors. He was an active supporter of Bellarmine College Preparatory and the Jesuit Retreat Center of Los Altos.
Well-read and intelligent, each day Peter raced to finish the New York Times crossword puzzle and to text his family his Wordle result.
A man of faith, he was confirmed Catholic later in life and held a special appreciation of the Jesuits and the Ignatian way. Peter was inspired by the way of Saint James and, upon retirement, made the 500-mile pilgrimage of El Camino de Santiago. He repeated the journey with Patti in 2014.
Peter enjoyed every day of life to the fullest. He possessed a positive spirit, and had a warm smile for everyone with whom he came in contact. He will be missed by all of those who had the good fortune of knowing him. With a self-deprecating and terrific sense of humor, he had life, and what was important, figured out.
He is preceded in death by his father, C.L.“Robbie” Robison, mother, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Mathers, and his brother C. Barrett “Barry” Robison. In addition to Patti, Peter is survived by his sons, Michael (Stephanie, grandson Marco) Robison and John (Deisy, grandsons Mateo and Julian) Robison and Victoria Johnston who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by his youngest brother, William “Rob” (Trudy) Robison as well as his nieces and nephews: Amy, Barri, Tanner, Shea, Whitney, Kathleen and Mary. He also will be missed by many other relatives in his and Patti’s large family, all of whom had unique and close relationships with Peter.
“We are prophets of a future not our own...”
A memorial mass will be held at Leontyne Chapel at Bellarmine College Preparatory on April 15, 2023 at 11:00 am.
