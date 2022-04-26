February 9, 1939 – March 11, 2022
Peter K. Stein passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Friday, March 11th with his wife and two sons by his side. Affectionately known as Pete, he was born in Binghamton, New York on February 9th, 1939 and resided in Los Gatos, CA at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, Christine Stein of Los Gatos, and two sons Brook Stein and Rory Stein who reside in Half Moon Bay, CA and Boston, MA respectively.
Pete earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Syracuse University in 1961 where he was president of his fraternity. After graduation, he traveled across the U.S. exploring different parts of the country, and eventually settling in San Francisco. He began his career as a Business Analyst at C&C Sugar and Frito Lay before enrolling in a M.B.A. program at San Jose State. Shortly after graduating from SJSU, he sold insurance for Metropolitan Life before starting his own investment company, Los Altos Investments.
He met Christine Stein in San Francisco, and they were married six months later in 1967. After living in the city for two years, they moved to Palo Alto where Christine gave birth to Brook. The family then relocated to Los Altos where Rory was born. Due to the success of Los Altos Investments, Pete was able to purchase a summer home in Nantucket, MA where he enjoyed fishing, golfing and going to the beach.
Pete was passionate about investment strategy and the stock market, and continued to analyze business opportunities past his retirement. He was an avid reader of history and politics, and greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all.