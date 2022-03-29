November 16, 1928-January 28, 2022
Perry E.J. Johnson, retired LCDR in the US Navy and SLAC Supervisor, died at home surrounded by loving family on 28 Jan 2022 in Los Altos, CA at the age of 93. He was born on 16 Nov 1928 in Dolores, Colorado.
He graduated from Grants Union High School in 1947 and joined the US Navy that same year. He joined the boxing team while stationed in Millington, TN in 1948. Transferring to San Diego, he met a quiet and beautiful USO volunteer, Antoinette, and they married in 1951.
Earning the rank of Chief Petty Officer, he applied for Limited Duty Officer and was accepted in 1961 and, as an ensign, began flying in Patrol Squadrons doing antisubmarine work, and was involved in sub hunting during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was stationed at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey where he learned to SCUBA dive and earned a BS in Oceanography in 1973. He was transferred to NAS Moffett Field where he retired after 30 years of faithful service, at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He was then employed at SLAC from 1978 to 1996, living in Los Altos for over 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette, who passed in 2018. His next years were filled with hours spent with family, which included many a game of canasta with his children and grandchildren, who visited often. He was especially fond of spicy food and Jeopardy, and shared many colorful memories from a full life, lived well.
He will be deeply missed by his surviving children and their spouses: Steven (Cathy) Johnson of Poulsbo, WA; Jerry (Erika) Johnson of Carmel, CA; Gina (Carl) Gronberg of Novato, CA; and Ronald (Monica) Johnson of Columbia, TN. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. He is scheduled for cremation and inurnment at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Antoinette. Fair winds and following seas, Dad.