Per-Kristian Giæver Halvorsen

Per-Kristian “Kris” Halvorsen, Norwegian linguist and technology executive whose insights and imagination influenced the adoption of computing, died on December 12 in California. He was 70. His death, at Mission House Woodside, was caused by a rare cancer.
While Kris lived most of his life in the Bay Area, he was born in Oslo to Peggy Giæver and Kaare Halvorsen. Peggy was from Tromsø, in far northern Norway, and he recounted how they regularly took the mail boat up the coast to a land of polar bears, the midnight sun and the northern lights. Kris moved to Texas to study linguistics, where he met Meg. They married in 1982. Their son, Christian, tragically passed away earlier last year. The family remained close to friends in Oslo and visited often. They also brought Norway to the Bay Area through following national teams in winter sports, cooking, and the familiar experience of hiking hilly trails, particularly in Big Sur. They joined Christ Episcopal Church, Los Altos over twenty years ago, and made it an important part of their lives.
Kris retained academic ties as a consulting professor at Stanford and the University of Oslo, and as co-author of Situations, language and logic. He took pleasure in bringing his training as a Ph.D. in linguistics to industry. At Xerox PARC, he served as founding director of the Information Science and Technology Laboratory. He then served as Vice President and Center Director for the Solutions and Services Research Center at HP where he opened international research labs. As Senior Vice President of Intuit Inc., he served in various roles including chief innovation officer from 2008 to 2016.
Kris particularly enjoyed mentoring young employees and companies and was supportive of the arts. He served as a board member of Nets, finn.no and FinnTech, Autodesk, Inc., and Symantec Corporation. For the past 12 years, he served on Iron Mountain’s Board of Directors, most recently as the Chair of the Technology Committee. The company conveyed that they sorely will miss Kris’ innovative spirit, sound judgment, mentorship, and most importantly his friendship. His colleagues and those close to him are honoring all he meant to them in their continuing pursuit of innovation, scholarship, and appreciation of our natural world. Donations in Kris’ memory may be made to the Big Sur Volunteer Fire Brigade: https://www.bigsurfire.org/.