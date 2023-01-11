August 3, 1934 – December 15, 2022
Pearl L. Chan passed away peacefully on December 15 with her loving family by her side.
Pearl was born in Hong Kong to Helen and Henry Lee. She attended the Diocesan Girls’ School before migrating from Hong Kong to Warren Wilson College in North Carolina. She completed her undergraduate studies at Northeastern University in Boston where she met her husband of 64 years, Michael Chan, marrying in 1958.
Pearl worked as a receptionist at the Boston Globe where she met John F. Kennedy. Later, as a student at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Pearl worked as a research assistant to Dr. Timothy Leary in the Psychology Department of Harvard University. While working for Dr. Leary, Pearl met many famous authors, musicians and artists including Dizzy Gillespie and Andy Warhol.
Moving from Boston to Los Altos, California in 1966 with Mike and her young son Jeff, Pearl gave birth to her second son Bryan later that year.
Pearl used her gifts of great kindness and keen intellect to help raise a generation of children, including her own, at St. Timothy’s Nursery School in Mountain View, where she was also an active church member. Her teaching partner was her dear friend Doe Melrose. Together they hosted Chinese New Years parties and Fashion Shows for the children and their parents.
In the early 1980s, Pearl became a successful and highly-regarded realtor at Seville Properties in Los Altos. Pearl enjoyed working at Seville where she won many Top Producer awards and forged many strong friendships. She retired after more than two decades.
Pearl enjoyed good food, cooking, socializing with friends, playing bridge, Broadway musicals, movies, documentaries, flower arranging, travel to Hawaii, Hong Kong and Europe, cruises to Alaska and Mexico, and spending time in nature. She and husband Mike took many road trips to Yosemite, Carmel and Napa.
Pearl is remembered for her sparkling joy, welcoming kindness, and shining positivity. She put people immediately at ease by putting them first and taking a genuine interest in their lives. Pearl always had a wry sense of humor and quiet determination.
Pearl is survived by her husband Michael, sons Jeff and Bryan, and grandchildren Nina and Kevin. She is reunited with her brothers Samuel and Harold Lee, and other family and friends who passed before her.
Pearl’s memorial service and reception will be at Alta Mesa in Palo Alto January 27 at 1:00 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments