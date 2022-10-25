December 1, 1932 – September 27, 2022
Paulette Lajou Henning, 89, a native of France, passed away on September 27, 2022. She suffered from dementia for several years.
She has been cremated, and her ashes will be taken to her beloved country in Royan, France, to rest with her mother and sister.
She leaves behind her husband Dick Henning, son Eric Stouffer, daughter Carine Stouffer, 5 grand-children and 9 great-grandchildren.
Her request was that no services be held.
