February 18, 1942 - May 28, 2023
Paula Ellen Tuerk was born in West Hartford, Conn, on February 18, 1942, to Samuel and Sophie Himmelblau. She graduated in 1959 from William Hall HS in West Hartford, where she was a talented and popular student. She received a Bachelor of Fine Art degree from Syracuse University in 1963.
Paula began her professional art career with McGraw Hill Book Company in New York City. She designed book covers that won high praise. A few years later, she moved to Palo Alto, CA with her first husband, Dr. Kenneth Tuerk. She had a successful career in publications at Cisco Systems and Rolm Company. She later moved to Los Altos, where she participated in leading a number of community programs and did freelance publishing/consulting. She was highly regarded both personally and professionally.
Paula passed away on May 28, 2023. She put up a good fight against a very aggressive cancer. Throughout her treatment, she never lost hope that she would be cured.
During this time, she and her husband Eric Greenhut took short weekend trips to Pacific Grove, St. Helena, Breckenridge, CO, Morro Bay, Palm Springs, Monterey, and a cruise up the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Before her illness, she traveled to Bhutan, Africa, Bali, and many European countries. With Eric, they traveled and painted in France and Italy. They also visited South America, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. She loved to travel.
Paula never stopped painting weekly, attending her book group and the Walkie Talkies, and made many visits to the De Young, SFMOMA, and Kantor Art museums. Her illness didn’t stop her from going places and doing things that she loved.
She leaves behind her husband Eric Greenhut; brother, Chuck Himmelblau; her stepdaughters Dawn Nettles and Robin Pratt and stepson Brook Ragle. She was a cat lover many times over, with her current one a handsome fellow named Sam.
She made long-lasting friends during her many overseas travels, as well as right here at home.
