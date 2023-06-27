Paul Foerster

May 4, 1931 – June 13, 2023
Paul Robert Foerster III died peacefully on June 13, 2023. Paul was born in San Jose, CA on May 4, 1931, and was a lifelong resident of the Valley of Heart’s Delight. He attended Lincoln High School, and San Jose State, majoring in Political Science and History. It was there he met his wife of 68 years, Jeanne Welke. In 1959, they found a house in the midst of apricot orchards, and Los Altos became their home.
He joined the National Guard, and served 20+ years before retiring as a major. His career path led him into pharmaceutical sales, where he retired as Western Regional Manager. He had a gift for encouraging, mentoring, and managing his staff and was well respected by them.
Throughout his life, Paul appreciated jazz music and tea dancing with Jeanne. He enjoyed reading about politics, American and WWII history. Family vacations included camping and backpacking in many National Parks. He spent peaceful moments at the family cabin in Sierraville, as well as traveling with friends throughout the world. Paul had a fondness for dogs, with a special connection to his black lab Barney.
Paul contributed to his community through involvement in Scouts and Little League. He was appointed to the Los Altos Historical Commission and volunteered with the Los Altos History Museum, where he and Jeanne served as docents and helped with fundraising. He was an active member and deacon at Menlo Park Presbyterian Church.
Paul is survived by his wife Jeanne and his three children: Diane (Ian), Paul (Tricia) and Grant (Kerstin); his four grandchildren: Lauren (Keith), Jeffrey, Kyle, and Brian, and his two great grandsons, Joel and Shane.
A depression-era baby, he learned early the value of hard work, thrifty living, and working together to make the world a better place. He exemplified this through his work ethic, passion for community service, and love for his country. He will be remembered fondly by his family and community of friends.
A family service will be held at their cabin in Sierraville. In memory of Paul, donations to the Menlo Park Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments