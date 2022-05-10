Paul Anderson

October 17, 1933 – March 25, 2022
Paul Nerland Anderson, loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, sailed his last—outward bound on an ebbing tide—on March 25th, 2022, at the age of 88.
Paul was born in Seattle, Washington, to Katharine and Andrew Anderson. He grew up with his younger brother Rolf in both Washington state (Vashon Island) and Washington D.C., where his father finished his career as Regional Fisheries Attaché for Europe, US State Department. Paul graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School—a valued member of the varsity track team—and then attended Bucknell University. Later he attended and graduated from the University of Utah where he met his first wife, Elaine, who passed in 2000. He graduated from the university with Elaine, they were married, and then Paul received his Naval commission, all in the same week in 1956. Paul married Barbara (Bobbi) Callison in 2006 and they lived in Los Altos.
Paul served as a radio officer on the USS Midway, patrolling the South Pacific in between the Korean and Vietnam wars. Upon finishing his service, Paul and Elaine moved to Oakland, California and started a family. Later they moved to the Peninsula, first to Cupertino and then Los Altos Hills, where they raised three boys. Their home in Los Altos Hills was built before the 280-freeway existed and their neighborhood was considered rural at the time. They had a large vegetable garden, and the twenty-five apricot trees on their property produced dried apricots, apricot jam and apricot liqueur every summer, which Paul’s family shared for many years with relatives every Christmas.
Paul worked for GTE Sylvania Government Systems in Mountain View for thirty-three years, managing proposals for Top Secret communications technology that helped to win the Cold War. He also attended Santa Clara University in the early 1980s where he earned his MBA. His real passion, however, was sailing, which manifested first by joining the San Jose Sailing Club (SJSC) in 1970, and where he was later voted as a delegate to the Pacific Inter-Club Yacht Association (PICYA) in 1993.
Paul served as SJSC Commodore in 1994. In 2019 Paul received PICYA’s Silver Star for his commitment, dedication, and valuable service to Northern California’s recreational boating community. Paul also joined the Golden Gate Yacht Club in 1993, which sponsored Larry Ellison’s America’s Cup team and brought the Cup to Northern California in 2010. In the early 2000s Paul restored a 1938 Chris Craft cabin cruiser, Klondike, which he showed with his wife Bobbi at various International Boat Shows throughout the United States and Canada, and which won two Best of Show awards in 2014 and 2015.
Paul and Elaine—and then Paul and Bobbi—were avid travelers, visiting many different countries, and five continents. Paul and Bobbi climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2001, shortly after they first met. In 2007, he and eight family members backpacked the Chilcoot Trail, which the miners used during the Alaskan Gold Rush in the 1890s to get to the Klondike gold mines. Paul’s grandfather hiked the trail in 1898, and Paul’s father Andrew was born in Dawson City in 1901.
Paul is survived by his wife Barbara Callison, together twenty-one years, his three children, Michael Anderson (Lori Gordon), Eric Anderson (Lillian Llacer), and Ken Anderson (April Dedini), all of Nevada City; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his sister-in-law from his first marriage, Barbara Petersen in Salt Lake City, and her two children; and his brother, Rolf Anderson in Alvadore, Oregon, and his three children. He is also survived by his wife Bobbi’s family who he loved as his own, sons Jeff Callison (Debbie), Sue Callison (Dave), Chris Callison (Mariah), and Bobbi’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial for Paul at the Foothills Congregational Church in Los Altos on May 21st, from 1 pm to 4 pm. The address is 461 Orange Avenue, and all who wish to remember Paul are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to either the Pacific Inter-Club Yacht Association (PIYA) Scholarship Fund, C/O Treasurer, 805 Seal Pointe Drive, Redwood City, CA 94965, or Hospice of the Valley, 4850 Union Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124.