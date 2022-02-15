Lifelong Los Altos resident Patricia Jane Swigart (née DiTomaso), age 66, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022, with her loved ones by her side.
Patti was born on February 22, 1955 in Palo Alto, CA to Frank and Betty Jane DiTomaso. She graduated from Los Altos High School, class of 1973. Over the years she was employed as a banker and bookkeeper, but her most rewarding job was being a magnificent and dedicated mother. Patti was very active in her children’s school communities, where she made many friends and touched countless lives with her infectious smile and exuberant love of life.
Affectionately known to many as “The Brownie Queen,” Patti was a very talented and practiced baker. She also enjoyed thrifting at estate sales, collecting uranium glass, vacationing in New Orleans, playing board and card games, reading every book she could get her hands on, and spending every available moment she could with her friends and family. Most recently she took immense pleasure in reading and singing to her grandchildren, whom she adored.
She is survived by her children, Michael and Michelle, her daughter-in-law, Albina, her two grandchildren, Alexander and Zana, her three siblings, Susan, Frank, and James, her two nieces, Allison and Laura, and by her mother, Betty Jane.
Services were held at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery on February 9, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to I AM ALS.