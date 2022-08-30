Patricia Ireland Fuller

1945 – 2022
Patricia died peacefully at home after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in San Francisco on March 19, 1945, to Martha and Bethune (Bate) Ireland. Pat was raised in Palo Alto then Los Altos attending public schools until entering Castilleja High School in 1959. Upon graduation she studied for two years at Santa Clara University before transferring to UC Berkley, much to the excitement of her parents who were dedicated Cal alumni. To their dismay she left Cal to enter Stanford University in the Winter Quarter 1966. Big Game parties became awkward. She graduated from Stanford in 1967 with a BA in History.
In 1968 she married James Fuller of Seattle, Washington who promised to show her the world. That 54-year journey started in Mineral Wells, Texas where Jim was in flight training. After Jim’s Vietnam service with the Marines, they were transferred to Hawaii where Pat worked as a volunteer for the Red Cross. At the end of Jim’s active duty, they moved to Los Altos, where Kimberly and Caroline were born, and eventually to Los Altos Hills.
Pat continued her community service joining the Junior League of Palo Alto. In addition to her League projects, Pat coached Little League Softball supporting their two daughters. As the girls grew up Pat progressed to managing travel teams for high school softball players. The former debutante then became acquainted with Central Valley heat and cheap motels.
Pat also volunteered at Gunn High School managing the annual International Festival and Career Day. For the latter she recruited friends and others to present their varied careers. Among her recruits were Stanford’s Condoleezza Rice and Michael McFaul.
Pat’s last Junior League project was the publication and distribution of Private Collection 2, a League fundraiser. With that experience, Pat and a friend started Cachepot Collections, a distributor of specialty cookbooks. At the peak of their 20-year run they carried over 50 titles.
Jim did fulfill his promise to show her the world as they eventually set foot on all seven continents. Highlights include attending Expo 70 in Japan, cruising the Galapagos Islands, touring the Dalai Lama’s palace in Tibet, rafting the Salmon River in Idaho, experiencing the penguins of Antarctica, and as avid Stanford football fans they flew to Sydney, Australia with one of their grandsons to attend the Stanford-Rice game.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Jim; their daughter Caroline of London, England; their daughter Kimberly Byers and her husband Alex of Aptos; and grandchildren Blake, Will and Nathan Byers. All attended a private burial at Cypress Lawn in Colma.
Pat started visiting Wawona in Yosemite National Park with her parents at an early age. That tradition continued with her children and her grandchildren who have visited every year since they were infants. If desired, a gift in Pat’s name can be made to the Yosemite Conservancy.