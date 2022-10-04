Patricia Eaves

August 15, 1926 - September 21, 2022
Patricia Faber Eaves, Born in August 1926 in Palo Alto, died at 96 years of age on September 21, 2022. Her parents were Henry Clay Faber and Jane Kreiss Faber of Palo Alto, Calif. Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister, Geraldine Caligaris, her husband, Jackson Eaves and her sons, Bradley William Eaves and Faber Andrew Eaves. Patricia graduated from Palo Alto High School and from the University of California, Berkeley, where she met her husband, Jackson. She made her family home in Mountain View, where she lived for more than sixty-four years. During the many years she lived in Mountain View she was involved in many activities and charities, to include Alzheimer’s Society, and helped Veterans with swim therapy at the Palo Alto VA Hospital. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and internationally. She is survived by two sons, James and Patrick, her daughter Sally Nogle, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.