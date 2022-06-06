June 17, 1935 – May 26, 2022
On May 26, 2022, Norman Peter Rousseau, loving husband, father of five and grandfather of ten died at age 86. Norm was born on June 17, 1935 in North Adams, Massachusetts to Norman and Loretta (Breen) Rousseau. He graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School, Princeton University, Harvard Law school, and had a Master of Laws degree from New York University. Norm then served in the US Army retiring as a captain.
In 1959 he married Jean McDonald. Together they moved to Cambridge, MA where Norm finished law school and began a 38 year career in Intellectual Property Law. During these years Norm took great joy in raising his five children, coaching their teams, attending games and sharing his love of history visiting forts and battlefields on long family trips. He spent many happy summers on Chappaquiddick Island, graciously opening his home to family and friends. Norm and Jean traveled extensively throughout the world. He passed this love of travel on to all his children and grandchildren. Norm was a lifelong Catholic, serving as an altar boy in his early years. He was a member of Saint Simon Catholic Church in Los Altos, CA for over 40 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 62 years. Sons: Peter (Karen Kleinman), David (Lynn Warner), Mark (Leslie Wells), daughter, Suzanne ( Paul O’Leary). His daughter, Michelle Rousseau predeceased him. He is also survived by cherished grandchildren: Noah and Tara Mitchell, Shannon, Sean, Colin and Riley O’Leary, Nate and Ellie Warner Rousseau and Skylar and Shea Wells Rousseau.
Norm will always be remembered for his compassionate spirit, great intellect and loving kindness. Funeral services were held at St. Simon’s Catholic Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022.