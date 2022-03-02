April 1, 1925-March 4, 2020
Norma Chelton Baer was born April 1, 1925 in Los Angeles, to parents emigrated from Sweden. She passed away 6 days after a fall, at the age of 94 and 11 months, on March 4, 2020 (two years ago).
Always thoughtful of others to the end, Norma spared her children and loved ones the worry of her being isolated and alone in her assisted living facility during the pandemic, as she would have been. Her timing was impeccable.
Norma and family moved from Los Angeles to New York in 1930, where she grew up in the Bronx, and moved back in 1948, to Redwood City.
In 1950, Norma met John David Baer through friends and married in 1952. She earned her B.A. from Stanford (beginning her studies earlier at Valpraiso University, Indiana). Prior to marriage, Norma worked at Ladies Home Journal and the Redwood City Library.
Norma and Dave moved to Los Altos in 1957, and had four children. After raising her family, Norma did volunteer work at the Allied Arts Guild for 30 years and El Camino Hospital for 25 years.
Her passions in later years were cruising (she and David went on a total of 42 cruises), finding a treasure at the Santa Cruz Flea Market, and online Scrabble. (In fact, she would occassionally win a live game into her nineties.)
They resided in Los Altos until 2014, at which time their Aptos home became their primary residence.
Norma is survived by her children, Nancy Lynn Baer, John David Baer Jr., Lorind Baer Peake, and Debra Lee Ginner; and her grandchildren, Eric Channing Peake, Rowan Baer Peake, and Garrett David Ginner. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, John David Baer, in 2015, and brother Kenneth Chelton, in 1990.
Norma was loved by all who met and knew her, and we miss her greatly. A private memorial was held in 2020. For those wishing to get in touch with the family, email johndavidbaer@gmail.com