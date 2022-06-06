Noreen Letts

June 22, 1934 – May 11, 2022
Noreen S. Letts, a long-time resident of Los Altos, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022.
Noreen, and her husband of 56 years, Richard (Dick) Letts lived in Los Altos for more than fifty years.
Noreen was born to William and Anne Shea and raised in Lowell, MA, along with her sisters Betty and Kae. While working at Raytheon Corporation in Waltham MA, she met Dick, who visited Raytheon regularly on business. They married in Southern California in 1958 and moved to the Bay Area when Dick went to work for Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale.
Noreen devoted her life to her family and was known for her witty, fun, and bold nature. Dick described her as his Wild Irish Rose. Over the years she was an active volunteer at Saint Nicholas School, Assistance League of Los Altos, Children’s Home Society and Los Altos History Museum. She also enjoyed Los Altos Newcomers Club and the Palo Alto Tennis Club. She made life-long friends along the way.
Noreen took up tennis at 50 years old. She and Dick played tennis well into their 80’s and she described the tennis years among the best of her life. They enjoyed playing locally and in Carmel Valley and Palm Desert with good friends. In retirement they traveled extensively through the United States and Europe. Among her favorite trips were the Presidential Libraries. In later years they could be found having coffee most mornings at “Le Boo” on Main St.
Noreen is survived by her three children, Greg Letts of Danville CA, Doug Letts (Elle Scott) of Leavenworth, WA and Karen Wisser (David) of Danville CA; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Donations can be made to East Bay Hospice, 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.