1940 - 2022
Nina Hansotia Myers of Los Altos Hills, teacher, businesswoman and apparently the first woman from India to earn a degree from Stanford University, died July 4 after a long period of failing health. She was 81.
Nina was one of 10 foreign student leaders Stanford invited with a full scholarship in 1962. She received a master’s degree in education and married classmate Myron K. (Mike) Myers, a journalist, in 1964. They were together for 60 years, raising three children and moving to Los Altos Hills in 1976.
Nina was born in Bombay in the small but influential Parsi Zoroastrian community. Her father, Lovji, was a chartered accountant and her mother, Banu, the daughter of a surgeon in the British Indian Army. Her family was of modest means, six people in a one-bedroom apartment in Parsi Colony, but determined to excel in education and community service. She attended Scottish Orphanage elementary school and the Convent of Jesus and Mary high school, and she earned a degree in psychology from St. Xavier’s College.
Charming, outgoing and fearless, Nina led social service groups into slums and villages that others considered too dangerous. She mingled freely in what was one of the most ethnically mixed societies in the world, counting Hindus, Christians, Moslems, Jews, Arabs, Buddhists and others as playmates and friends. Much like Rudyard Kipling’s “Kim,” she spoke fluently or passably five native languages as well as French and English.
Nina’s accomplishments were widely recognized in India long before a Stanford student commission awarded her scholarship. She met her idol Prime Minister Nehru and was selected to present flowers to Cecil D. DeMille at the Indian premier of “The Ten Commandments.”
Traveling alone half way around the world with only $200 in borrowed money was itself an adventure, and she found Stanford in the 1960s to be a fabulous, welcoming, almost magical location filled with endless opportunities and friendships. She quickly became known on and off campus, her dance card always filled with invitations to visit, speak or date. The Palo Alto Times ran a large photograph of her bicycling down University Avenue, the end of her silk sari wafting in the breeze.
After graduation, Nina sold her saris for bus fare to a counseling job at a Sierra summer camp. The summer job paid for travel to a teaching position at New Paltz State College in New York while Mike attended the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. They married after his graduation, but her visa required her to spend two years away. She traveled alone throughout Europe and western Asia back to India while Mike worked at the Palo Alto Times to join her.
Nina and Mike honeymooned on a houseboat in Kashmir during a perilous time. The U.S. Consulate warned them not to go, but asked if they went anyway to report what they found. They spoke with Indian officials during the day and traveled by wooden shikara boat to meet with rebel leaders at night, producing a three-part series for the Associated Press shortly before war broke out.
Nina had taught school in India, New York and London, and when she returned to California, she continued what became a more-than 30-year teaching career in Cupertino, at Kennedy and later Miller junior highs. She taught English, speech, social studies, geography, history and mythology and coached Kennedy’s champion chess club. She also started the district’s first computer class at Kennedy with support from Apple and co-founder Steve Wozniak. And she earned a second master’s degree, in secondary school administration from the University of San Francisco.
After retiring from teaching school, Nina owned and managed the upscale Oasis Laundry in Mountain View. A friend lamented that her becoming a washer woman was the ruin of a fine Stanford education; but over five years of ownership, the Oasis turned out to be another in the string of rewarding experiences. Among other things, she trained scores of employees for Mountain View and elsewhere as director of franchise support and training.
Throughout her life, Nina took every opportunity to widen her horizons, with family, friends or alone. She visited 48 states, seven Canadian provinces and most of the countries in Europe and Asia. On a tour of Costa Rica with Mike, she became close friends with three American women traveling alone. They formed “The Four Amigas,” and for 11 years, they chose locations for week-long outings.
Nina is survived by her husband; daughter Tinaz Sheerer and her husband, Chris, of Sunnyvale; son Myron and his wife, Tina, of Spring, TX; her brother Noshir Hansotia and his wife, Hooty, of Litchfield, AZ and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Hansotia of Ellison Bay, WI. She has two grandsons, Zachary and Derek Sheerer of Sunnyvale, as well as several nieces and nephews. Her elder son Andrew died of a stroke in 2017, and her older brother Phiroze died in 2020.
Following a family tradition, trees commemorating Nina’s and Andrew’s lives have been planted on opposite sides of the world.