Nancy Marten

April 1, 1940 – May 30, 2023
Nancy Louise Marten, 83, devoted mother of Matthew Thomas Marten and Nicholas James Marten, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 1, 1940.
Nancy graduated from the University of Michigan and moved to California in 1962. There she married Bill Marten, and had her sons, Nick and Matt, the most treasured parts of her life. After her divorce, Nancy continued to work as a medical professional for many years, and was deeply valued in her role.
In addition to her sons, those left to cherish Nancy’s memory include her Aunt Olly, niece Carrie, son-in-law Steve Palmisano, grandson Noah Fortino-Young, her extended Palmisano family, ex-husband Bill Marten, and her beloved community of friends that touched into the many areas of life that she enjoyed, including playing bridge, hiking, book clubs, music, and theater.
Nancy was adored by her close-knit community of friends, and they gathered together often for lunches and outings. Her friends lived in her heart as an extended family, and they all took care of each other, just as family would, offering care during sickness and celebrating birthdays in grand style.
Nancy’s greatest joy in life was people: her sons, family, and many close friends. Her great legacy is her radiant and loving heart. Nancy always brought a positive and caring attitude to all she did. She made people feel that they belonged, with great acceptance and openness to all ways of being, and a willingness to accept each person completely, just as they were. We honor Nancy’s loving radiance as a gift to this world.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Environmental Defense Fund or Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, organizations that were important to Nancy.
