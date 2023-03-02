February 1, 1930 – February 14, 2023
Nancy Lee Gesell passed peacefully on February 14, 2023 after celebrating her 93rd birthday. Nancy was a resident of The Forum of Rancho San Antonio Retirement Community for the past 16 years, and before that, Nancy and her husband Ralph enjoyed living and raising their family in Los Altos, CA. Nancy was born in Cambridge, MD, and grew up working on her family’s Apple Farm, George V. Ruos & Sons. She attended Bridgeville High School in Delaware and lead the way as captain of her basketball team, and yearbook staff. She attended the University of Delaware where she was on the May Court and met the love of her life, Ralph Gesell, from Wilmington, DE. Nancy finished her studies at Duke University in Physical Education. She found her passion teaching young children, and the most joy in raising her three daughters (Sallie, Carol & Missy). Her love of children is also reflected in the time and devotion she spent with her five grandchildren. Nancy traveled extensively with Ralph throughout their 60+ years together, living in Brussels, Belgium and Stuttgart, Germany. Celebrating birthdays and holidays, bringing family together around the dining room table or poolside were some of her favorite things. Nancy loved playing bridge and tennis with her friends. She volunteered at Allied Arts, the Palo Alto Library, El Camino Hospital as a Candy Striper, and singing and performing with the Sweet Adelines.
Preceding her in death are her parents, George V. Ruos and Sallie Edmunds Ruos; her husband Ralph Gesell; and her two brothers George and Edmund Ruos. Nancy is survived by her daughters Sallie, Carol (Alberto), Nancy (Richard) and her five grandchildren Savanah, Austin, Kohlman, Katherine and Mark.
Nancy will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos in a private family service. Condolences can be made at https://www.cusimanocolonial.com. Memorial Gifts can be made to Penin-sula Bible Church or the Alzheimer’s Association in Nancy’s honor.