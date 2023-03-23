March 1, 1935 – January 31, 2023
It is with deep sadness we announce that Murray Horton passed away peacefully at his home in La Quinta, CA on January 31, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.
Murray was born March 1, 1935 in Burlingame, CA. He graduated from San Mateo High School in 1952 and graduated from Stanford University in 1956 with a bachelor degree in electrical engineering. He worked at HP, Coherent, and Jay Stone & Associates.
Murray married his wife Charlotte in 1965. He co-founded the Good Earth Restaurants in 1976. He and Charlotte operated and owned Good Earth restaurants in Los Gatos, Cupertino, Palo Alto, Santa Clara, and San Mateo plus 2 delis and a bakery in Palo Alto. He started Fontanas Italian with his wife in 1983 in Menlo Park and Cupertino. He loved the restaurant business and welcomed his employees like a second family. He was a very spiritual person and loved to help others with natural healing. They raised their 2 sons Steve and Davis in Los Altos Hills.
In 2020 they retired to La Quinta, CA to enjoy warm weather and be closer to their grandkids. Papa as the kids called him never missed a sporting event the kids were involved in or a birthday dinner celebration. He loved football, tennis, golf, and skiing. He attended many Stanford and USC football games with his grandchildren and friends.
Murray’s celebration of life took place in Newport Beach on March 3 in a private memorial with family. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his sons Steve (wife Francine) and Davis (wife Amber), and his 5 grandchildren, John, Caroline, Hailey, and Chase, and Adeline. His 2 brothers Keith (wife Pat), and Larry.
