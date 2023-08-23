January 30, 1936 - July 19, 2023
Milton Abraham Grossberg passed away on July 19, 2023 at age 87. He was at home in Los Altos, where he wanted to be, with family by his side. His beloved wife of 63 years, Phyllis Grossberg, had died just three months earlier.
Milton was born in Chicago to Mary and Arthur Grossberg on January 30, 1936. The family moved temporarily to Detroit and New Orleans during the war, then returned to Chicago where Milton attended Bradwell School. In 1950 he moved with his mother to Gulfport, Mississippi and attended Gulfport High School. After high school, he lived in Chicago with friends and was memorialized as the character “Greasy” in the novel Bughouse Square by Newton Berry.
Milton attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he was awarded a BS in Math in 1959. He took graduate courses at Brandeis, then started his first full-time job at RCA in Burlington, MA. There he shared a carpool with Phyllis Jenkins, who also attended MIT, although they had never met. On their first date, they tested each other with math problems over drinks. They were married on July 23, 1960 and remained together for 63 years.
In 1962 Milton and Phyllis moved to California, planning to stay for a year or two before returning to the East Coast. Instead, they stayed in California for the rest of their lives, settling in Los Altos and raising their five children. Milton’s career was mostly with small companies, including one short-lived company of which he was a co-founder and vice president. He worked as a programmer and systems analyst, mostly in defense applications. He retired in 2001. He is the author of numerous technical reports, and one published book: Family Bike Rides. After retiring, Milton returned to school at San Jose State University, and did some high school teaching. He then took on a part-time job grading homework for high school teachers. He was a long-time blood donor and a volunteer reader with Recordings for the Blind.
Milton is survived by his children Dan Grossberg of Los Altos, CA; Debra Lee of Alamogordo, NM; Steve Grossberg of Eugene, OR; Diane Kelley of Mesa, AZ; and Rebecca Harvey of Olympia, WA; his 14 grandchildren Nemo, Natasha, Regina, David, Esther, Joseph, Rachel, Isaac, Audrey, Demetrius, Joli, Amaya, Evelyn, and Patrick; and his three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis and his older brother Alan Grossberg of Racine, WI.
Please send remembrances to Rebecca3373@gmail.com.
